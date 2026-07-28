“Was in a Lot of Pain”: Juan Soto Reveals What He Went Through as He Speaks Out on Injury Setback

“I don’t remember the last time I was twice on the IL in one year,” the $765 million New York Mets star, who usually logs 150+ games per season, said. That is certainly not good news for the Mets, given that Bo Bichette has regressed significantly, while even Francisco Lindor has battled injuries and struggled to put up strong numbers. So when Soto’s MRI revealed a Grade 2 calf strain, the Mets’ troubles only deepened, and the left fielder reflected on what that was like.

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“We were expecting something because I was definitely going through it a lot,” the 27-year-old said to the reporter, per the X post from SNY Mets. “I was in a lot of pain, but I just kept pushing.”

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Juan Soto has been dealing with some discomfort in his left calf since the series in Philadelphia at the beginning of the second half. Interim manager Andy Green tried to utilize him as a DH and even gave him a rest day against the Milwaukee Brewers to recover from the issue. But on Friday, Soto couldn’t play through it when the Mets were up against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He admitted that he tried to take some swings at the cage, but he was unable to put pressure on his calf. The MRI revealed a strain, and the team had to put him on the 10-day IL.

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“It’s not what we were hoping for,” Green admitted. “He’s a guy we love having on the field. He’s a guy who loves being on the field competing. We’ll be without him for a period of time now.”

The Mets’ only All-Star revealed that running the bases and taking a couple of swings worsened his injury. Both the team and the individual were hoping that Soto could be back in 2 to 3 weeks, but a return is unlikely before late August. And according to MLB, it can even stretch until September.

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The worst part is that it’s his second IL stint this year. Earlier in April, a right calf strain sidelined him for close to three weeks. This time, a Grade 2 strain will require at least four to six weeks of recovery, meaning New York’s hopes for the rest of the season have taken another big hit.

The Mets are currently sitting at the bottom of the NL East with a 44-62 record. With 11.0 games behind the last Wild Card spot in the National League, their playoff contention is almost over, but Juan Soto refuses to surrender to such negativity.

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When the reporters asked him if he was expecting a return this season, he promptly answered, “100%.”

“My focus is right now and what we can do right now today,” he added. “Go day by day, try to help my team as much as I can. I’m hurt right now but hoping to be back soon and try to help as much as I can.”

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Just about a week and a half ago, the franchise declared Juan Soto untouchable while making most of the roster available for possible trade talks. The decision was driven as much by his $765 million contract and .947 OPS as by the relentless mindset he brings. That’s why Mets fans are eagerly awaiting his return.