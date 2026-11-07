Washington Nationals’ CJ Abrams Reportedly Demands Security Before Signing Extension

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams launched 33 homers, drove in 106 runs, and swiped 34 bags in 2026, yet he also committed about 20 errors with the leather. Now Abrams has drawn a firm line on where he will play if he signs long-term.

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Punchoutpitch on X relayed the report from MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.

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“CJ Abrams wants to play shortstop and will only sign an extension with the Nationals if there is ‘some degree of assurance’ given he will play there.”

During the 2026 season, Abrams shifted from shortstop to second base (following an ankle injury and subsequent roster adjustments), which naturally raises questions about his long-term defensive home and future contract extension structure with Washington.

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Abrams initially expressed reluctance, stating he considered himself a shortstop until told otherwise, but adjusted to help the team. With Abrams entering a critical juncture under club control and trade rumors swirling, shifting him to second base has also been viewed as a way to optimize his long-term value.

Meanwhile, Abrams’ ask makes sense once the résumé hits the table.

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Abrams started the 2026 National League All-Star Game at short and paced NL shortstops in homers, RBI, and 67 extra-base hits. His .833 OPS and 124 wRC+ show a bat that gives him real leverage.

But Washington has not offered that comfort yet. Addressing Abrams’ 2027 role, Nationals manager Blake Butera outlined a wait-and-see plan.

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“We’ll see how he looks in spring training before we lock in his 2027 position.”

That caution traces back to the glove.

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Abrams made roughly 20 errors, just shy of the 21 each posted by shortstops Otto Lopez and Trea Turner, and he even took reps at second base this summer. Analysts cite depth perception and arm strength, so Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni and Butera want keystone flexibility before committing years and dollars.

Trade chatter has trailed the standoff, led by the Boston Red Sox. Former Nationals general manager and analyst Jim Bowden shared his read on the market.

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“The Red Sox will keep calling the Nationals about a possible CJ Abrams trade.”

Boston is not alone because even the Los Angeles Dodgers have made their move, but Washington wants a king’s ransom for the young player.

The Washington Nationals have not set a fixed official asking price, though reports indicate they are seeking major league-ready players or high-level upper-tier prospects (a package of three to five strong pieces) to accelerate their rebuild if they trade All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams.

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Analysts have suggested a trade package centered around pitching and infield depth from the Dodgers such as Emmet Sheehan, Christian Zazueta, and Alex Freeland to help address Washington’s pitching needs.

The asking price makes sense.

Abrams is 26, under control until 2028, and made $4.2 million last year as an arbitration player. His big season will definitely increase the price next time around.

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There is simply no replacement for such production.

After entering Major League Baseball with the San Diego Padres in 2022, Abrams has accumulated 92 home runs, 316 RBIs, and 150 stolen bases through five seasons.

Timing becomes another factor in the negotiations.

Washington will hold Abrams until 2028; thus, next winter, he will have one more season left, while the Nationals’ outfielder James Wood will still have three seasons under contract. Extending now would lock in his price early and settle the shortstop question before it clouds a trade market.

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Wood, with 30 home runs and an OPS of .891, is the other player to extend, and there is always a buffer in the minor leagues. Players like Seaver King and Eli Willits have made their way to the top of the system, giving Washington options at short and second base.

Those factors, along with a surprising season, explain why Abrams holds so much negotiating power.

Washington Nationals’ turnaround raises the stakes

That leverage grows once the bigger picture comes into focus.

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The Nationals went 77-85, finished fourth in the NL East and crushed a preseason win total of 64.5 under rookie manager Blake Butera. The roster skewed young, though 37-year-old pitcher Miles Mikolas gave the staff a veteran arm.

The Nationals bullpen had a disastrous 2026 campaign, blowing 42 saves to set a new Major League Baseball record (surpassing the 2024 Chicago White Sox’s 37 blown saves). Analysts pointed to a lack of elite high-velocity arms (only 88 pitchers in baseball averaged 98+ mph, and Washington lacked consistent power out of the pen), rookie-heavy coaching staff decisions, and an overtaxed relief role.

While Cade Cavalli emerged as a bright spot and ace for the rotation, and surprise acquisition Foster Griffin put together a strong All-Star first half (10–2, 2.77 ERA), consistency across the rest of the starters (such as Zach Littell battling high home-run rates) left the team fighting uphill margins.

The lineup did the heavy lifting.

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Washington led the majors with 522 extra-base hits, scored 821 runs, the second-best mark in club history since 2005, and went deep 210 times. Washington also piled up 23 runs in a 23-4 rout of the Athletics on July 17, tying for the second-most in franchise history.

Abrams also earned a place in rare company.

He became the third shortstop with 30 homers, 30 steals and 100 RBI, joining Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. from 2024 and former shortstop Alex Rodriguez from 1998.

He and Wood are both Silver Slugger finalists, with winners revealed on Nov. 17, and a trophy would only strengthen Abrams’ hand at the table.