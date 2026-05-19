Washington Nationals Decide Tough Punishment Against Unruly Fan After Controversial Gesture

During the Washington Nationals‘ 7-3 loss against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, three individuals displayed a racist banner in the upper deck down the first-base line. According to The Athletic, the sign directed fans to a white nationalist website that called for the deportation of over 100 million people. The Nationals have reportedly banned at least one individual in connection with the incident.

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Before the fourth inning, the team regularly honors veterans and military personnel for their service. This occurred during the team’s ‘Salute to Service’ part of the game, probably because the individuals wanted to grab the attention of the crowd and disrupt the patriotic moment.

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A Nationals spokesperson revealed that a guest experience representative tried to confiscate the offending banner from the three individuals who unfurled it. But they resisted and fled the stadium before anyone caught them.

Investigators have identified at least one of the three individuals and banned them from the stadium. However, their identity remains undisclosed.

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The Metropolitan Police Department is working on the follow-up investigation.

Meanwhile, a January 6 rioter and conservative influencer has taken responsibility for the displayed banner. Following the incident, baseball fans have condemned the controversial act on social media. They have demanded that the Nationals ban those involved from the ballpark.

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However, how security allowed the banner into the stadium remains unclear.

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According to The Athletic, the three individuals were not carrying any unapproved bags. The bags allowed inside the stadium must be clear, have a certain size, or be a clutch purse. And the magnetometers at the gate can only detect metal weapons, not nylon signs inside bags.

MLB has a zero-tolerance policy regarding fan interference and verbal abuse.

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In 2025, MLB indefinitely banned a fan from all stadiums after passing derogatory remarks about Ketel Marte’s late mother. The incident left the Arizona Diamondbacks’ second baseman in tears on the field.

The Nationals have also released a statement addressing the incident from Sunday.

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What does the statement released by the Washington Nationals say?

The team’s guest policy guidelines bar fans from using the stadium for assembly or speech. They also prohibit discussions about specific topics inside the ballpark.

Condemning the incident, the statement released by the Nationals, per The Athletic, reads, “The Washington Nationals vehemently condemn discriminatory and hateful rhetoric, and we strive to make our home field a safe space for our fans.”

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The Nationals also have strict guidelines about the subject of the banners displayed inside the ballpark.

The banners must display content related to the game, MLB teams, players’ and managers’ on-field performances, broadcasters, and announcers. It can also include family-friendly themes such as birthdays, engagements, anniversaries, etc.

The guidelines further prohibit banners from bearing any slanderous or derogatory signs or messages. They also forbid content that is obscene, inappropriate for children, fighting words that can hamper peace, or has a commercial purpose.