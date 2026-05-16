“Wasn’t Great” – Trey Yesavage Makes Glaring Admission as Blue Jays’ Concerning Run Continues

The Blue Jays lost the first game against the Tigers, leaving them with a 19-25 record in the AL East. They now fall back to six games below .500, tying a season low. The Jays’ offence was anemic once again with just five hits, two walks, and two runs scored, both coming in the second inning. However, amid the worrying scene, the lone silver lining is Trey Yesavage.

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Continuing his dominance since returning from injury, Yesavage holds the fort on Friday as well, finishing off with 6 SOs from 6 innings and allowing 2 ERs. But the rookie pitcher still seems not satisfied with his innings.

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“Wasn’t great,” Yesavage said after the game. “Kind of sprayed the heater and bounced the splitter. The slider was really the only pitch I could rely on.”

Since returning from the IL, Friday was the season high for Yesavage with six innings and 88 pitches. While he was not at his best, Yesavage still threw a 94 mph fastball, and his splitter and slider were both effective. Still, he had allowed two runs to the Tigers.

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Yesavage’s lack of command was evident at the mound as he walked three, and one of his three wild pitches allowed a run for the Tigers. The Blue Jays’ offense added two runs in the second and was leading the game. In the third, Yesavage threw two wild pitches. A walk and a single moved Kevin McGonigle to third, then home.

Yesavage’s command returned and offered two scoreless innings after the third. In the sixth, the Tigers’ Dillon Dingler scored an infield single, but due to Ernie Clement’s error, Dingler moved to the second. Again, a grounder took Dingler to the third, and Riley Greene’s double added another run. In between, Yesavage struggled to keep his command and end the inning.

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“He’s full go,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “Not really worried about pitch count or ups or things like that … the training wheels are off.”

Yesavage’s Friday outing was reminiscent of his fourth rehab last month. He allowed four runs and issued four walks back then, and the velocity dip was evident. After sitting at 94.9 mph in the first inning, his fastball dropped to 93.7 mph. While Yesavage threw a 95 mph fastball on Friday, his inconsistent command is what haunts him.

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That doesn’t make Trey Yesavage struggling this year. He had four starts since his return and recorded a 1.40 ERA with 21 SOs. Hard-hit% against him is at 19.4%, which proves the extreme difficulty in hitting him. But it is the Blue Jays’ whose slump is worsening by the day. Injuries to George Springer, Alejandro Kirk, and Shane Bieber, to name a few, affected the roster enough.

The Jays currently rank 25th in terms of total runs scored (182) and 16th in terms of ERA (4.10). This proves that they are struggling both offensively and defensively. On Friday, they couldn’t add another run after adding two in the second inning. Only 5 batters could manage a hit, which justifies their 10-game trail behind the Division topper Rays.

Nothing would improve till the Blue Jays’ top sluggers come back to life.

The Blue Jays’ $500 million name is lacking power

The Blue Jays secured Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a $500 million contract, and the deal was touted as appropriate considering he batted .397 with 8 home runs last postseason. However, the power is gone this year.

Guerrero is currently hitting .288, which may sound good, but he lacks power-hitting. Till now, he could manage only 2 homers. Till May 13, he has now gone 55 straight plate appearances without recording an extra-base hit. For the Blue Jays, he was supposed to be the scary, dangerous hitter in the middle, which is still missing.

On Friday, in his second at-bat, Guerrero ended the day with 0-for-4. He even made hard contact in his final at-bat with a 105.7-mph liner to center field. However, the lack of power persists, and the ball found the center fielder’s glove. All Guerrero could do was throw his hands into the air in frustration. That sums up the whole offensive struggle of the Blue Jays.

Apart from Yohendrick Piñango, no other Jays hitter is hitting above .300. Kazuma Okamoto, the Japanese slugger who was hyped in the offseason, is hitting .239.

Even though the Jays’ pitching is still performing, their current situation would not improve till their offense makes a move.