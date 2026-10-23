“Wasn’t Sure If I Was Ever Going to Play”: Brewers’ 29YO Pro Opens Up On Near Retirement Before World Series

Two years ago, Dustin May wasn’t sure he would ever pitch again. A flexor tendon injury led to Tommy John surgery, and a torn esophagus followed by another elbow injury further derailed his career. Now, the 29-year-old right-hander is back on baseball’s biggest stage, chasing another World Series title with the Milwaukee Brewers after years of uncertainty about his future.

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“Very blessed to be here,” May said on Foul Territory. “I thank the Lord every day for just giving me the opportunity to be here. Looking back over the last two years, I mean, two years ago I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to play again. So being able to be here, be on this stage again, with this team, in this moment, I’m very lucky and blessed.”

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May was uncertain because he had an unforgiving medical record. A flexor tendon injury led to Tommy John surgery, followed by a torn esophagus and elbow injury, which cut his season in 2024 and limited his season in 2025 with the Boston Red Sox. Those obstacles cast doubt on his future as a pitcher, almost forcing him into retirement. Now, he is back on baseball’s biggest stage, making his first postseason appearance since 2020.

May’s comeback earned recognition from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. On May 1, Roberts presented the right-hander with his 2025 World Series championship ring before the Dodgers faced the St. Louis Cardinals, honoring May’s contribution to the team earlier that season.

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May was awarded the ring despite not being a member of the team for the title run. May made 104 innings in the first half of the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers before getting traded to the Red Sox.

May then regained his value with the Cardinals by starting 21 games under a one-year, $12.5 million contract, compiling a 5-7 record and a 4.38 ERA that caught the attention of the Milwaukee Brewers before the August 3 trade deadline.

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Production slipped after the move. May posted a 2-2 record with a 5.65 ERA in 10 starts for the Brewers, then finished the season with a 7-9 record, a 4.70 ERA, and 144 strikeouts over 145.2 innings.

Nevertheless, the Brewers still used him in a relief capacity after bullpen games. May pitched three innings against the San Diego Padres, allowed two earned runs, struck out three batters, and posted a 6.43 ERA across three postseason games.

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The NLCS outing on October 15 stung more. Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers’ two-way star, drove a pitch down and in for a homer that accounted for all three earned runs, yet May rebounded with a clean third and a single in the fourth.

Brewers won the series 4-0 against the Dodgers to secure a ticket to the World Series for the first time since 1982, and a veteran who can absorb innings helps a staff built around bullpen games.

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The game starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET at American Family Field, as Brewers’ starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski goes up against Rays’ starter Nick Martinez, with Logan Henderson expected to start Game 2 and Robert Gasser Game 3.

There will definitely be a new champion as both franchises are yet to win a World Series. This Rays team fell to May’s Dodgers in 2020, and they made it here by defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in the ALCS.

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The Brewers come into this game with answers for all of their postseason problems. They have hit 10 homers this season alone, and Gasser, along with his bullpen, has solved the rotation problem.

If the Brewers opt for a bullpen game in Game 4, May could be a solid choice for the multi-inning role, and a strong performance would help justify his comeback attempt.