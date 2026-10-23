“Definitely Wasn’t Surprising”: Angels’ Kurt Suzuki Breaks Silence After Being Fired Following 100-Loss Season

When new ownership arrives, managers rarely survive the transition. Under Kurt Suzuki’s leadership, the Los Angeles Angels lost their longstanding distinction of being the only MLB team to never suffer a 100-loss season. It’s the type of record that costs people their jobs, and Suzuki was no exception. However, it must be noted that the Angels did not have a dramatic downfall under Suzuki either; they were already bad to begin with, having lost 90 games in 2025. But someone had to face the consequences, and the first-year manager was let go. Though Suzuki was not surprised, he believes that his dismissal has more to do with the upcoming ownership change.

“Definitely wasn’t surprising,” Suzuki told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, per Sleeper Angels on X. “…I know when leadership changes, they bring in their people that they want. I know it’s part of the gig. It is what it is.”

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Managerial firing after an ownership change is not uncommon in MLB. It happened with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets, and the Baltimore Orioles, and the Angels are no exception.

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After the Guggenheim Baseball Management took over the Dodgers, they appointed Andrew Friedman as the new GM. Friedman hired Dave Roberts as the Dodgers’ new manager, relieving Don Mattingly of his duties.

Similarly, after taking over the Baltimore Orioles, David Rubenstein dismissed Brandon Hyde and hired Craig Albernaz for the 2026 season.

Now the Angels will undergo a similar change as Kroenke Sports and Entertainment takes over.

On September 1, 2026, Arte Moreno agreed to sell the controlling stake of the Angels to the Kroenke ownership group led by Stan Kroenke.

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Kroenke’s arrival marks the end of Suzuki’s stint as the Angels manager. The former catcher was hired after talks with Albert Pujols fell through. Suzuki’s familiarity with former GM Perry Minasian also helped smooth the process. Suzuki worked as an assistant to Minasian from 2023 to 2025.

However, Suzuki’s appointment did not help the Angels fare any better. Rather, their losses increased by 10 more games. Under manager Ron Washington and bench coach Ray Montgomery, the Angels posted a 63-99 record in 2024 and a 72-90 record in 2025.

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While Kurt Suzuki alone cannot be blamed for the results, the Angels are not ready to gamble on him in 2027.

The franchise released a statement announcing the departure of Suzuki. The manager was under a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2027. The club declined to exercise that option, ending Suzuki’s time as the Angels’ manager. However, interim GM John Mozeliak acknowledged Suzuki’s commitment to the players and offered him a different role within the organization.

“I’m pleased we were able to offer Kurt a role to stay on as a special assistant, where his knowledge of our players and his perspective would continue to be valuable to the organization. I would also like to thank the entire coaching staff for their professionalism and hard work throughout a very difficult season,” said Mozeliak in a statement.

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However, whether Suzuki accepts the offer has yet to be seen. Meanwhile, interim GM Mozeliak has spoken about his future in the organization.

John Mozeliak Won’t Return in 2027 as Angels Prepare for Front Office Overhaul

The Los Angeles Angels will have to find a new general manager for the 2027 season after interim GM John Mozeliak confirmed he plans to leave the organization when his contract expires in December.

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Mozeliak joined the Angels in June 2026 after the franchise dismissed general manager Perry Minasian. His responsibility was to oversee baseball operations and help identify a permanent replacement. However, Mozeliak has told reporters that he will not be involved in hiring the new manager. He plans to step away once the new ownership takes over.

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According to Mozeliak, “I know I’m not a long-term solution, nor was I looking to be a part of a long-term solution.”

“I think it’s best that I just honor the role I signed up for and then ultimately turn that over to people that are going to be committed to this for the long term,” he added, according to The Orange County Register.

Mozeliak previously spent 30 years with the St. Louis Cardinals organization, including 18 seasons leading baseball operations. During his time overseeing the Cardinals, the franchise won the 2011 World Series and reached the postseason 10 times.

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With both the general manager and managerial positions needing to be filled, the Angels face a significant offseason rebuild as they prepare for new ownership and a new direction in 2027. The new manager the Kroenke group appoints will be the sixth manager to lead the Angels since Mike Scioscia left in 2018.