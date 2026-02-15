Watch: Homerun Celebration Turns Ugly as Baseball Player Suffers Gnarly Injury After Hitting a Bomb

Baseball is no stranger to injuries. Fans see bumps and bruises, both big and small, almost every day. But every once in a while, there’s one that’s truly gnarly. And that’s exactly what happened on Friday during an NCAA Division I matchup between Seton Hall and Boston College.

Reportedly, Seton Hall slugger Justin Ford suffered one of the most brutal baseball injuries you’ll ever see. And guess what, wild part is, it had nothing to do with a pitch or a throw. Ford was hurt right in the middle of celebrating a two-run homer, turning what should’ve been a big moment into one that made just about everyone go crazy.

“Oh my god…. Poor Seton Hall,” 11point7 College Baseball shared the clip via X.

Well, Seton Hall was down 3–2 in the bottom of the fifth when Ford stepped up and absolutely launched a two-run homer to left field. And as he rounded first base, he glanced back toward the dugout and started celebrating the go-ahead blast. That’s when things took a horrifying turn.

While jumping in excitement, Ford appeared to suffer a serious lower-leg injury and immediately collapsed to the ground. The Seton Hall slugger needed medical attention right away and was helped off the field as the crowd tried to process what had just happened.

At first, it was hard to understand how something like that could even occur. But the replay told a brutal story.

Ford barely left the ground, yet when he came down, his lower left leg seemed to snap on landing. And yes, it was one of those moments that makes your stomach drop.

It instantly brought back memories of freak injuries we’ve seen before, like Oswaldo Cabrera’s scary slide into home plate last year. But somehow, this felt even worse.

Despite the chaos, a pinch runner finished the trip around the bases, and the home run gave Seton Hall a 4–3 lead. But given what the spectators had seen, the scoreline took a back seat in the game.

And as for Ford, the latest updates say he’s “in good spirits” after being taken to the hospital. Hereon, we can assume that he’s clearly facing a long road to recovery and an extended absence, but everyone is pulling for him and hoping he makes a full, speedy comeback.

Seton Hall is the latest addition to the list of weird happenings in college baseball

Surely, not as brutal as the injury to the Seton Hall slugger was, college baseball has a long track record of delivering some of the weirdest moments you’ll ever see in sports. Just a day earlier, Baylor’s Tyce Armstrong tied a rare NCAA record by blasting three grand slams in a single game against New Mexico State! Yes, that actually happened!

And freak moments don’t stop at the action on the field. Plenty of college players have ended up on the injured list after leaping over the railing to celebrate a teammate’s home run. And guess what, the majors aren’t immune either.

MLB reliever Greg A. Harris once missed two starts after spending an entire game flicking sunflower seeds at a nearby friend!

So, that’s baseball for you. No shortage of strange, unexpected, and downright freaky happenings. For now, though, all the focus is on hoping the Seton Hall slugger heals up quickly and gets back on the field where he belongs.