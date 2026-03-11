WBC Nightmare: Kyle Teel Walks Off in Pain as White Sox, Italy Hold Breath

Things are kicking off at the USA vs Italy game. And it is not Team USA that will be happy with how things are going. At the bottom of the 6th, Italy leads the USA 8-0, but not everything is going well for Italy either as Kyle Teel leaves the game.

Bob Nightengale posted, “White Sox catcher Kyle Teel, who homered and doubled, leaves the game in pain with an apparent leg injury.”

Nightengale reported that it is due to right hamstring discomfort. We could see the frustration on Kyle Teel’s face as he left the diamond, shaking his head.

Kyle Teel put Team Italy ahead with a powerful solo home run off a 96-mph fastball in the top of the second inning, giving Italy a 1‑0 lead over the United States in their World Baseball Classic game on March 10, 2026.

While rounding second after hitting a sharp double later in the game, Teel suddenly pulled up limping, signaling a right hamstring issue that forced him to leave the field. The play came in the sixth inning when he was advancing on his hit and immediately grabbed his backside, showing that he knew something was wrong and things might not be good for Teel.