WBC Prize Money 2026: How Much Does the World Baseball Classic Winner Take Home?

The World Baseball Classic is contested over pool play and a four-round playoff and has emerged as one of the most exciting competitions on the sporting calendar in recent campaigns. The 2023 iteration was filled with fireworks when Japan beat Team USA in the finale. This year’s edition has almost come to an end, with only two more matches remaining: the second semi-final and the final. The final, scheduled on March 17, will feature a matchup between Team USA and the winner of Venezuela vs. Italy. As the tournament draws to a close, here is a look at the prize money and who takes how much home.

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What’s the Total Prize Money Pool for the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

The organization has not yet officially confirmed the total prize money pool for the World Baseball Classic 2026. The 2023 edition featured a prize money pool of $14.4 million. Reports indicate that the prize money pool has doubled this year. Marca.com reported that the tournament will distribute a total of $37.5 million.

How Much Does Every Team Get Just for Participating in the World Baseball Classics?

As is the case with every other aspect of the WBC prize, the participation money has also significantly increased. In 2023, a total of $6 million was used to reward sides who qualified for the event, and it averaged out to $300,000 per side, but now, according to reports, each of the 20 teams will receive $750,000 instead of $300,000.

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How Much Does the 2026 World Baseball Classic Champion Actually Win?

If the 2023 model is taken into consideration, the WBC champion can stack round-by-round payments to a maximum of $3 million, with $1 million coming from winning the title itself and the remaining $2 million accumulated through pool play results and round progression.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize payouts available in each round of the 2023 tourney:

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Participation $300,000 Group winner $300,000 Advancing to the quarter final $400,000 Advancing to the semi-final $500,000 Advancing to the final $500,000 Champion $1,000,000

However, recent reports reveal that the champion will receive a winning bonus of $2.5 million. But if the champion team can win the tournament undefeated, their prize money will be $7.5 million.

This year, reports indicate that the teams finishing as group leaders will receive $750,000, while the quarterfinalists will get an additional $1 million. For the semi-finalists and finalists, the amount increases to $1.25 million in each round.

How Is the Prize Money Split Between Players and Their Federation?

In the WBC 2023, the prize money was split evenly between the federation and the players and staff. The players and staff members, in turn, divided their share of the prize money equally among themselves. This year, too, the prize money will be equally divided between the federation and the team members, including the players, managers, and coaches.