WBC Turns Ugly as Mexico and USA Fans Throw Punches After Aaron Judge & Co.’s Unbeaten Run

A historic win after 20 years for Team USA over Mexico turned ugly in the stands of the WBC, as fan frustration boiled over at Daikin Park into a violent brawl captured on video.

In the now viral video on X, two men can be seen throwing punches at each other in the stands like it’s a boxing ring.

A man in green, likely a Mexican supporter, was caught charging towards a USA fan on camera and started throwing punches all of a sudden. The USA fan retaliated with a left hook of his own that knocked his opponent down. But the Mexican fan recovered quickly, throwing punches and sending the other man tumbling down the stadium steps.

Just when the rest of the 41 thousand fans thought it was over, the fight resumed.

The video ends with the Mexican fan falling into the seats and exchanging a few heated words.

Regardless of the results, fights of this type can cause major consequences, with any of them ending up getting seriously hurt.

The Bryan Stow incident from 2011 is a reminder of just how quickly fan-fights can turn ugly and life-altering.

San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow went into a coma after two LA Dodgers fans beat him in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium.

However, this time, the heated atmosphere was not limited to the stands.

When Mexican slugger Randy Arozarena extended a hand towards Team USA’s catcher and his Seattle Mariners’ teammate, Cal Raleigh, before he went to bat, Raleigh refused to shake his hand. And Arozarena’s following the incident was evident.

“How do you think I should respond to Cal Raleigh… I want to say it in four languages,” he exclaimed, while adding, “That fake a–, ‘good to see you’ he hit me with? He can shove it straight up his a–. I’m out.”

On the field, too, the game was intense.

For Team USA, Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes made a dominant start with four scoreless innings. In his WBC debut match, Skenes recorded seven strikeouts, allowing just one hit and one walk.

Aaron Judge, came with his own clutch outfield assist. Captain America sparked his team’s offense with a two-run home run. And Roman Anthony cemented Team USA’s victory with a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

But Team Mexico did not let it slide without a fight.

Jarren Duran opened Mexico’s scoreboard with a home run, followed by two-out hits to make the score 5-2. Duran stepped up for Mexico again in the eighth inning to keep the game alive with a solo home run.

But Team USA’s relievers Griffin Jax and Garrett Whitlock ended the game for Mexico at 5-3.

Both teams entered the match with a 2-0 record in the WBC 2026 pool play. But ultimately, Captain Judge and team walked away unbeaten, setting the tally to 3-0.

After the match, Team Mexico manager Benji Gil expressed his desire to face Team USA once again in the tournament.

Benji Gil wants a Mexico vs USA rematch

After the USA-Mexico matchup in Pool B, Team Mexico dropped down to third place with a 2-1 record. However, manager Benji Gil has definitely not given up on his team.

During the post-match interview, Gil shared that he would want another Team USA vs Team Mexico more than anything else.

“I hope we play the US again. That would be awesome. I would be ecstatic to face them again. For one, it’s probably the Championship, right? Championship in Miami. In fact, you know what? Want to face them more than I want anything else in the world. How’s that?” reported Fox Sports: MLB.

Unless he can win a lottery of around $800 million, this rematch is the most important thing for him, remarked Gil.

Keeping his confidence in the Mexican squad, Gil added, “I desire that more than anything in the world. Face them again in Miami. We’ll end up 1-1 against the US.”

Benji Gil has been the manager for Team Mexico in the WBC 2023, too, leading them to a bronze medal finish.

However, before Gil could think about defeating Team USA in this year’s WBC, Mexico needs to progress into the quarterfinals first. Gil must focus on how to overcome the Italian challenge on March 11 for now.