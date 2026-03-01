“We Are Enemies” — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Declares Rivalry With Blue Jays Teammate Before WBC Faceoff

After losing Bo Bichette to the Mets, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may have already found a new clubhouse partner in Kazuma Okamoto. While many expected Okamoto to need time to adjust to a new team, spring training has told a different story. The Guerrero-Okamoto connection is already taking shape, and fans have noticed the early signs, from handshakes to respectful bows before games. And here’s the twist: language has been the unexpected bridge between them.

Even though Okamoto is from Japan, his understanding of Spanish has helped fast-track the chemistry. Guerrero has shared that their ability to communicate in Spanish made things feel natural almost immediately.

But hold on, because this budding partnership might be taking a short pause for now.

As Guerrero would represent the Dominican Republic and Okamoto would represent Japan in the WBC, friendship is done for now.

“Now we’re teammates, but after Saturday, we’re enemies.” Guerrero shared his honest review of facing Okamoto in the WBC.

Well, if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is calling Kazuma Okamoto an “enemy” at the WBC, it really ties into the bigger rivalry between the Dominican Republic and Japan!

Notably, Japan (2023) and the Dominican Republic (2013) are the only teams to have won a WBC title with a perfect, undefeated record. Moreover, Japan leads with three championships (2006, 2009, 2023), while the Dominican Republic has one (2013). Along with the United States, they’re the only nations to have lifted the trophy.

What’s surprising, though, is that Japan and the Dominican Republic have never actually faced each other in a WBC game. The closest we came was in 2013, when Puerto Rico knocked Japan out in the semifinals. Thus, crushing hopes of a dream final against the Dominican squad.

That’s why the hype feels real this time, especially with Guerrero already leaning into the storyline. And honestly, a Guerrero vs. Okamoto showdown would be more than enough to get fans buzzing.

Reportedly, Guerrero is set to play in his first WBC and is coming off a monster 2025 postseason. His 29 hits marked the second-most in a single MLB postseason. Meanwhile, Okamoto was a key piece of Japan’s unbeaten run to the 2023 title. If you remember, he ended that tournament with a .333 batting average.

So as these Blue Jays teammates end up on opposite sides, don’t be surprised if there are a few fireworks.

Vladimir Guerrero shared his view on another colleague

While Okamoto is the newest clubhouse mate for Guerrero, Bo Bichette was there alongside him all these years. As Guerrero said, “I had played with him since I was [18] years old,” it surely feels odd for him to start the spring season without Bichette for the first time.

Well, for the longest time, Vladimir Guerrero and Bo Bichette were seen as the cornerstones of a Blue Jays dynasty. But in the end, that never quite happened. They came up through the minors together, and the story always felt like it was building toward a World Series celebration side by side. But that storyline took a sharp turn when Bichette chose to sign with the Mets, closing the chapter on that era in Toronto.

Still, Guerrero hasn’t fully let go. “He’s still my brother,” he said, making it clear there’s no bad blood.

So while Guerrero starts building new chemistry with Kazuma Okamoto, Bichette’s presence is definitely still felt inside the Blue Jays clubhouse.