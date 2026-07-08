“We Are Struggling” – Aaron Boone Sends Blunt Wake-Up Call After Yankees Script Ugly Franchise History

The New York Yankees had every reason to feel encouraged after opening their four-game series with a 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay. Even Tuesday’s 6-4 loss to the AL East leaders only evened the series. While that may not seem concerning, the scoreline tells only part of the story. A broader look reveals a much more troubling picture, and manager Aaron Boone isn’t shying away from it.

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“We’re not going to overhaul and change. But part of our approach is being a tough out and being situational, and we’ve got to do a better job of that right now,” Boone said. “We haven’t gotten away from [the slump]. We’re struggling.”

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The Yankees currently have a .234 batting average that puts them 25th in MLB. To top that, they have dropped 14 of their last 19 games. Their pitching has been equally concerning, as a New York starter has allowed a run in the first inning 7 times in the last 11 games. The team also gave away 4 or more runs within the first four innings, a total of 6 times in the same period. And if anything, their manager recognizes the gap.

“We’ve got to do a better job in some situations of getting the ball in play,” manager Aaron Boone said after the game.

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The Yankees managed 11 hits and 4 runs, as Boone acknowledged the opportunities the team created. However, he also admitted that some of the NY hitters are going through an approach issue.

Paul Goldschmidt, for example, has gone 0-for-30. Anthony Volpe is batting at .240 with a .664 OPS. Jose Caballero is hardly better at .245 AVG and .701 OPS. While that’s that, the team is now scripting an ugly franchise history.

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“Yankees are the first team in American League history to strike out at least 17 times in consecutive nine-inning games,” the New York Yankees Stats posted on X after the defeat against the Rays.

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Being struck out 34 times in the last 2 games doesn’t sound good for a team that has some elite hitters. And even when key players like Ben Rice and Trent Grisham are putting runs on the board, they are collectively failing to secure wins.

That’s exactly what Aaron Boone is referring to while keeping his faith in the team.

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Over the course of the past seasons, the Yankees had previously struck out 30 times in two-game spans. They did it twice last year (April 1-2 and Sept. 14-15), and also July 30-31, 2023.

But for now, the Yankees are still second in the division. The Rays had swept them earlier this season despite the Yankees’ late push. This was a good chance for the Yankees to return the favor and close the gap between them. Unfortunately, they are now 4.0 games behind Tampa Bay.

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A combination of a prolonged skid, high strikeout numbers, and the growing gap isn’t making anything easier for Boone. Even after Rice helped with a three-run homer, the New York Yankees offense couldn’t fire up. That’s why the manager is sending such a clear wake-up call to the clubhouse.