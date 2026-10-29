“We Don’t Win Every Year”: Dodgers Owner Finally Reveals If He’s Selling the Team With a Bold Take

Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter has overseen three World Series titles since purchasing the franchise for $2.15 billion in 2012. However, the team’s 2026 season ended in disappointing fashion, with a sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. With $1.52 billion in future financial commitments and questions surrounding his other sports holdings, Walter has now addressed speculation about the Dodgers’ ownership in an exclusive interview.

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“We’re going to keep the team no matter what. We’re going to be winning for 10 years or more. I think our commitment to do so will be just like it has been in the past. And, you know, we don’t win every year, but we’re going to try to,” Dodgers owner Mark Walter said Tuesday in an interview with the California Post.

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For Walter to say anything, he had to be very definitive, since the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are currently investigating affiliated loans at his insurance firms, and he has already parted ways with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chelsea Football Club. Walter still retains about 27 percent of the Dodgers franchise that he purchased in 2012 for $2.15 billion.

“I really hope that the fans feel how much we appreciate them because we’re all fans too,” Walter said in the same California Post interview. “And this year was a kind of bad end to the season for us.”

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Their disappointment is real because the Dodgers failed to be the first National League franchise to win three straight titles, getting swept in the NLCS by the Brewers, whom they swept in 2025. Back-to-back MLB spending records made expectations high.

“I certainly hope we can look forward to winning another World Series next year under my ownership,” Walter added in his California Post interview. “I think we’re just trying to win consistently.”

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This promise comes with a real financial commitment: $362.25 million allocated for 2027, including $142.2 million deferred, and $1.52 billion in total future financial obligations. However, the potential lockout regarding a new collective bargaining agreement may pose a challenge to that funding.

Roster math adds another layer. Ohtani avoided surgery after missing the second half of 2026 on the mound, and the Dodgers still plan to keep him as a two-way player, while right-hander Gavin Stone’s shoulder trouble clouds the depth chart.

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Second base is the clearest lineup question. Tommy Edman, the incumbent infielder, has struggled to stay healthy over the past three seasons, and the backups, Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim, have not shown they can handle everyday work.

Beyond the diamond, Walter’s other sports holdings have been changing hands, and that backdrop shapes every Dodgers promise.

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Mark Walter addresses the Lakers sale and investigation questions

Roster questions are one thing, but ownership noise is another, and Walter has not made it easy to ignore. Just weeks after the federal inquiry was revealed in July, he sold the Lakers to venture capitalist Josh Kushner and Disney Chairman Emeritus Bob Iger for $12.5 billion, less than a year after his $10 billion purchase.

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In his California Post interview, Walter said the sale of the Lakers had “nothing to do with the Dodgers at all.” He further said that he was not selling the team until Kushner made a very high bid that he accepted after 72 hours.

When asked about the probe involving insurance firms Delaware Life and Clear Springs Life and Annuity, Walter did not elaborate, saying it was “not appropriate for me to comment while the investigation is ongoing.”

He also remained silent on the salary cap the league has been advocating for in the new labor negotiations.

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However, the selling was not over yet. The former owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, and Walter completed a £950 million ($1.27 billion) sale of their 25 percent share to the majority owner, Clearlake Capital, thereby valuing the club at £5 billion.

According to Bloomberg, he intends to sell the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and its arena for at least $700 million, which would become a league record. Nevertheless, Walter still insists that the Dodgers will remain put.