Sometimes, a trade that. For Atlanta Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos, Evan Phillips’ trade once seemed insignificant but turned into a regret for years. Traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 2018 as part of the deal that brought Kevin Gausman to Atlanta, Phillips eventually blossomed into one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ most reliable relievers, posting a stellar 2.21 ERA from 2022 to 2024. Now, years after leaving Atlanta, the right-hander is back home on a three-year deal. It gives the Braves a chance to reunite with a talent they once let go.

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But while Atlanta has every reason to celebrate Phillips’ return, the reunion also comes with a difficult reality. His Dodgers chapter was filled with success, and walking away from Los Angeles is not necessarily as simple as putting on a new jersey. As Phillips opens up about the hard truth behind leaving LA, his homecoming carries a story that goes beyond baseball and the business of free agency.

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“We really felt we had planted some roots, but we talked about alternative options and Atlanta was at the very top of that list. When push came to shove, it was something we felt like was the right move for us at this time, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Dodgers Nation shared Phillips’ response.

After returning from June 2025 Tommy John surgery on a one-year “prove-it” deal for 2026, Phillips proved his health by posting a 3.46 ERA over 26 regular-season innings. He made five scoreless postseason appearances. Yet, having already committed heavy multi-year money to relievers Edwin Díaz and Tanner Scott over the previous two offseasons, Los Angeles was reluctant to spend roughly $11.6 million annually on a 32-year-old reliever with a recent injury history.

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Entering the offseason, Phillips was projected to earn around a one-year, $10 million contract. Thus, it makes Atlanta’s three-year, $35 million commitment significantly more than expected.

“We wanted to play for a competitive team,” Phillips added. “And playing against these guys for so long now and being back in that mix with them. I’m just super looking forward to it. Really quality club, top to bottom, and I think that was definitely high on our list when it comes to choosing our next team.”

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However, despite a full-circle moment for the Braves by getting back their former prospect, Phillips regaining his elite form may still take some time. The 32-year-old admitted during the postseason that he initially tried to “muscle” his way through outings rather than relying on his usual cerebral, precision-based approach. He noted he was still working to regain the “last little feels” that often lag behind after elbow reconstruction.

He finished 2026 with just one save in four opportunities. Still, the Braves may bet on Phillips’ elite velocity and sweeper. His fastball averaged a career-high 96.9 mph in 2026 and touched triple digits for the first time. Meanwhile, his signature sweeper remained virtually unhittable, holding batters to a .059 batting average with a 39.5% strikeout rate.

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Nevertheless, the Braves’ hunt for arming up their pitching staff is still on despite landing Phillips.

The Braves still need more pitching help

Despite winning 94 games and the NL East in 2026, Atlanta leaned heavily on bullpen games in the NLDS due to major rotation injuries. Entering 2027, only Chris Sale, Grant Holmes, and Bryce Elder are considered dependable, healthy rotation locks.

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Reportedly, Atlanta remains in contact with free-agent closer Raisel Iglesias. Re-signing Iglesias would form an elite three-headed late-inning trio with Suarez and Phillips, though doing so could shift funds away from the rotation. With Fuentes moving to the rotation, Atlanta will look at internal candidates like AJ Smith-Shawver (returning from Tommy John surgery) and Joey Wentz (returning from ACL surgery) to fill long-relief and spot-start roles.

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Sonny Gray is predicted as an “obvious fit.” Coming off a top-five AL Cy Young finish with Boston, the 37-year-old Nashville native wants to pitch closer to home on a 1- or 2-year deal. However, Tarik Skubal is unlikely to land in Atlanta, considering Anthopoulos rarely hands out massive $200M+ contracts.

Until a new blockbuster trade comes in, Evan Phillips is likely to remain the Braves’ best buy so far.