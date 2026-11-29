For years, the question “Why didn’t Gerrit Cole come out of the bullpen when the championship was slipping away in 2019?” has haunted the Astros fans. Seven years later, they finally have an answer. After former Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos recently offered a new account of that night, fans are now forced to re-evaluate the situation. Chirinos’ revelation has ignited criticism of skipper AJ Hinch, raising fresh questions about his managerial skills.

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The Astros entered Game 7 against the Washington Nationals with a chance to secure its second World Series title in three seasons. Zack Greinke took the mound, with Cole available on a short rest. The Astros held a 2-0 lead through six innings, but the Nationals eventually rallied for a 6-2 victory, taking the Commissioner’s Trophy home. Speaking about the game on Abriendo Sports, Chirinos revealed that the original plan was completely different from what happened on game day. Instead of going into the seventh, Greinke was supposed to throw five or six, and Cole was supposed to come out of the bullpen.

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“He [AJ Hinch] said, ‘Let’s talk over here. We’re going to let him [Greinke] stay out there for the seventh inning.’ I stopped in the dugout steps in Houston, looked up, and said, ‘God help us, the game is right here this inning,'” Chirinos recalled, per Master Flip on X.

“We lost that Game 7, and I went two months without sleeping. I was frustrated. I kept saying, ‘They didn’t win it; we gave the game away.’ I say if Gerrit Cole had come in during the seventh inning, it would have been a different story.”

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According to the former Astros catcher, the plan had been discussed with Cole, Chirinos, and Martín Maldonado pregame.

After a dominant performance in Game 5, Cole was also ready to come out of the bullpen in the seventh inning. The right-hander reportedly wanted Chirinos behind the plate because of their already established familiarity. The catcher remembered that Cole approached him in the dugout during the fifth inning.

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The pitcher reportedly told the catcher, “I’ll see you in the 7th.”

However, the anticipated pitching change never happened.

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Chirinos revealed that when he returned to the dugout in the sixth inning to remind Hinch it was time for the change, the manager disagreed. Instead, he decided to leave Greinke on the mound.

The decision proved costly.

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Greinke surrendered a solo home run to Anthony Rendon in the seventh before walking Juan Soto. Hinch then brought in Will Harris, but Howie Kendrick hit a two-run homer off the reliever, giving Washington a 3-2 lead. The Nationals added three more runs over the final two innings to complete their comeback.

Following the loss, Astros fans blamed Cole for not coming out of the bullpen, especially after his dominance on the mound throughout the season. However, it turns out that the decision was not his at all.

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Cole finished the 2019 regular season with a 20-5 record, a 2.50 ERA, and a league-leading 326 strikeouts. In the postseason, he posted a 1.72 ERA with 47 strikeouts across 36 2/3 innings.

In World Series Game 5, the RHP allowed only one run, struck out nine, and helped the Astros take a 3-2 lead in the series. However, after Houston lost Game 6, it was a winner-take-all finale. And Gerrit Cole was the most reliable arm on that pitching staff.

However, he had thrown 110 pitches in his previous outing and was working on only two days’ rest. While Hinch’s decision might be influenced by workload concerns, it will be questioned forever.

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Notably, the catcher revealed he never asked his manager the reason behind the change of plans. However, Chirinos’ latest remarks have put Hinch’s Game 7 management back under the spotlight. Astros fans have taken to social media to call him out.

Astros fans call out AJ Hinch

Following Chirinos’ revelation, a fan commented, “All of this time, I thought he pulled Greinke too soon; now we learn it was too late.”

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Prior to the seventh inning, Greinke had limited the Washington Nationals to only one run. He was effective until Anthony Rendon homered and Juan Soto drew a walk. Now, knowing the original plan, the fan’s perspective has changed.

One user wrote, “I always thought that AJ Hinch gave away that game.” Another agreed, “We all knew Hinch made the mistake. That team was special. Game 7, all bets are off.”

In 2019, Houston won 107 regular-season games with stars like Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, and José Altuve on their roster. Hearing Chirinos’ account, it appears that Hinch’s decision-making may have cost a particularly talented team its opportunity to win another World Series.

“Hinch was always lost when things went off script. This surprises no one. He was a terrible manager who was carried by talent,” remarked one.

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In Game 7, the manager’s original plan fell apart when Greinke surrendered a home run and a walk in the seventh, prompting him to turn to Harris instead of using Cole. The RHP was reportedly supposed to enter if the Astros had a lead or the game was tied. However, that never happened, and Cole never came out of the bullpen.

One fan wrote, “I will never forget or forgive this loss. My guess is AJ didn’t want to bring in Cole in the middle of an inning, but he also didn’t want to take out Greinke because he was dealing. So he bring in Harris & all hell broke loose.”

In the World Series finale, Hinch faced a difficult decision in the seventh inning. Cole had started Game 5 just two days earlier, and the manager did not want to use him unless Houston had the lead or the game was in the middle of an inning. So, he turned to Harris, who gave up Kendrick’s go-ahead homer, and the Astros never recovered.

While Chirinos’ recollection of the events won’t change the outcome of the game, it has, however, compelled the Astros fans to see the events of Game 7 under a different light.