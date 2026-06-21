“We Got Bullied”- Dave Roberts Admits Orioles’ Pitcher’s Dominance After Dodgers’ Narrow Defeat

The back-to-back World Series champions just suffered a scoreless 7 innings against an American League team this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t a club that looks vulnerable. But this Saturday, that’s exactly the picture the Baltimore Orioles painted at the Dodgers’ own home. And behind that dominance, there was just one player – starter Trevor Rogers. And Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts didn’t hide how Rogers simply limited the LA offense.

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“I think tonight he used a lot of fastballs,” said Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts. “It just seemed like we got bullied tonight with the fastball.”

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Trevor Rogers recorded just 1 hit during his 96 pitches while retiring 20 of the 23 batters he faced. Although he had 2 walks and just 6 strikeouts, he restricted MLB’s one of the most star-studded lineups mostly with his fastballs. He threw 51 four-seam fastballs and 11 of his 13 whiffs from those only. While most teams usually wait for off-speed pitches, Rogers heavily limited those. And his antics earned a 3-2 win for the Orioles.

“To do that against probably the best lineup in baseball, some of the best players to ever play this game, it was just awesome,” Rogers remained humbled after he stunned the LA crowd. “At the end of the day, we got the win, and I’m just happy I was able to contribute.”

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The Dodgers aren’t known for struggling against fastballs, but 2026 has exposed an unusual weakness. Whether it was seven scoreless innings against Michael King and Padres or a sad 2-1 loss to the Marlins in April, they have been unable to handle hittable fastballs. In that Marlins loss, LA managed just three hits on 30 strikes thrown via fastballs. That being said, when LA scored only eight runs in a three game series against the Cardinals, Dave roberts did point directly at the issue.

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“I see that we don’t hit the fastball. It’s just a fact that teams in baseball that are offensive hit the fastball,” Roberts said. For him, the issue goes beyond the mechanics though. He thinks a passive approach is allowing pitchers to attack the strike zone without fear.

“When you’re passive, you’re late on the fastball. You’re not scaring pitchers out of the hitting zone. As opposed to being aggressive and scaring them out of the hitting zone. And that starts by getting on the fastball.”

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However, the Dodgers attempted a comeback this Saturday, but only after Rogers was pulled.

Dodgers have a bigger concern than just one regular-season defeat

The NL West leaders were trailing 0-3 entering the 9th when Shohei Ohtani took charge with a leadoff homer. A defensive error helped Freddie Freeman score, and they had two runners on base. But the attempt fell short as the Dodgers couldn’t manage to level the score. However, a 3-2 loss for the Dodgers wouldn’t make much of a difference for either team.

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The Orioles are 4th in the AL East with a 36-42 and have just leveled the series. The Dodgers are leading their own division, with only the Atlanta Braves having a better win percentage in the National League.

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The highlight of the game was how one player single handedly served them a defeat. Now, Trevor Rogers isn’t historically known as an unplayable pitcher. True, he has had another scoreless 7 innings start earlier this season after recording a 1.81 ERA last season. But he entered Saturday’s game with a 5.86 ERA.

He simply outsmarted the Dodgers entire lineup.

Rogers deserves all the praise for his brilliant outing against the LA side, but his formula wasn’t particularly complicated. The problem is, if a mid-rotation Orioles starter can beat the Dodgers by relentlessly attacking them with fastballs, the postseason opponents will surely take note.

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Everyone expects the Los Angeles Dodgers to have a deep October run. They are still a premier contender. But Dave Roberts’ remarks suggest a bigger concern than losing one June game. It’s whether Rogers has provided a blueprint that might pose bigger challenges to their three-peat dream.