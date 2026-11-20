Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers needed only 23 pitches across two plate appearances against Los Angeles Dodgers starters Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell to swing an entire NLCS. His 12-pitch walk and 11-pitch homer helped Milwaukee become the first team in MLB history to sweep a best-of-seven series while trailing in every game, and sent the club to its first World Series since 1982.

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In a clip shared by Foul Territory TV on X, Brewers manager Pat Murphy reflected on the 2026 NLCS as the turning point for his club.

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“The Dodgers series, I mean, we hit them right between the eyes. They were ahead in every game and couldn’t keep us off…Once we came back and did that in the Dodgers series, a couple of the at-bats by Bauers, yeah, that changed everything.”

Murphy had a point because the two-time defending champion Dodgers had swept Milwaukee in the 2025 NLCS and arrived as the heavy favorite. The Brewers still erased a deficit in all four games, with Bauers piling up a series-high six RBIs along the way.

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Bauers was built for that role. Handed an everyday job at 30, Bauers won a Silver Slugger and led Milwaukee in home runs, OPS and OPS+ during the regular season, which set up the plate appearances that defined the series.

The first came in Game 2, when Bauers worked a 12-pitch walk against Yamamoto, the longest plate appearance of the right-hander’s MLB career. Outfielder Christian Yelich followed with a two-run single that handed Milwaukee its first lead of the night.

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Game 3 at Dodger Stadium brought a sterner test. Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, Bauers battled Snell for 11 pitches before launching a go-ahead two-run homer off a left-hander who had struck out nine through six innings. Milwaukee won 6-2 and took a 3-0 series lead.

Game 4 tested the Brewers’ resolve even more. Milwaukee fell behind 4-0 in the second inning after a 428-foot, three-run blast from two-way star Shohei Ohtani, his first homer of the postseason. By the fifth, the Brewers had tied it as Bauers delivered a two-run double and a bases-loaded walk, and infielder David Hamilton added an RBI single.

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Outfielder Garrett Mitchell then put Milwaukee ahead 5-4 in the sixth with a 409-foot solo shot off Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott, and Hamilton tacked on a 402-foot insurance homer in the ninth. Milwaukee was outhit 8-5, but the bullpen threw seven scoreless innings, with left-hander JoJo Romero earning the win and left-hander Aaron Ashby closing it out. It was the largest comeback to clinch a best-of-seven sweep, and Bauers became the first LCS MVP in franchise history.

Murphy’s view of the sweep went beyond one player, though. In his postgame press conference after the clincher on October 15, 2026, he said, “They may have a bunch of Hall of Famers, but we’ve got a bunch of gamers. And the gamers won this week.”

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The Dodgers lineup did carry star power in infielder Mookie Betts, first baseman Freddie Freeman, and Ohtani, yet Brewers pitchers held the group to a .185 average and .525 OPS. The bullpen went 4-0 with a 2.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts against six walks.

That dominance looked even sharper next to how October began, and Murphy was just as frank about the Padres series in the same Foul Territory TV clip.

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“Yeah, so definitely in the Padres series, things went our way.”

The results back him up. Top-seeded Milwaukee, a 103-59 club, needed four games to get past the 91-win San Diego Padres. Yelich knocked down a key ball, outfielder Jackson Chourio made a ninth-inning catch, and Chourio’s two-out, bases-loaded walk-off single in Game 2 barely cleared a glove in a 4-3 win, the “two inches from the glove” Murphy described.

The Brewers carried that momentum into the World Series and beat the Tampa Bay Rays, the American League’s top seed, 4-1 for the franchise’s first title. Their 11-2 postseason mark lifted them to 114-61 across the regular season and postseason combined, the fourth-best total in MLB history.

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Pitching made that run possible. Milwaukee joined the 1990 Cincinnati Reds and 1983 Baltimore Orioles as the only champions in the divisional era to allow four runs or fewer in every postseason game, and relievers covered 65 of 118 innings.

The offseason has already brought change. Bauers declined a $23.15 million qualifying offer and signed a four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, while right-hander Dustin May joined the Chicago White Sox.

General manager Matt Arnold exercised the $15.5 million option on Contreras and acquired sidearm reliever Ryan Walker from the San Francisco Giants. Ace Jacob Misiorowski, a 16-game winner with a 1.80 ERA, anchors the rotation when Milwaukee opens its title defense against the Los Angeles Angels on March 25, 2027, at American Family Field.