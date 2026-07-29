“We Need Some Help” – Bryce Harper Calls for Reinforcements as Phillies Battle to Stay Alive

The Phillies were 54-43 before the All-Star break, but since returning for the second half, they have won just three games. Although they remain second in the NL East, their deficit behind the Atlanta Braves has grown to 6.0 games. Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins are lurking close behind. Philadelphia is still 1.0 game ahead in the Wild Card race, but that cushion is hardly enough to feel comfortable. That is why Bryce Harper, with the trade deadline looming, has made an honest confession.

“I think we need some help,” Harper admitted when asked if the lineup was good enough for October, per Talkin’ Baseball on X. “I think we’ve proved pretty much all year we’ve done a pretty good job, but any time you can get some help in here and reinforcements, I think it helps.”

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Their records from May and June were above .500, but in July, they are recording below par again. It’s not that they aren’t scoring runs or getting strikes, but the overall picture is concerning enough.

For instance, the Phillies are 24th in the league with a .236 AVG, and they are in the middle of the pack with a -13 run differential. That doesn’t look like a team that is eyeing another World Series title since its last one in 2008.

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That’s why Harper’s comments add to the urgency of the situation. Less than a week ago, the $330 million star openly admitted to Mookie Betts that his “window is closing.” He is in his 15th MLB season and has yet to achieve the ring, and he fears that he doesn’t have long to earn one of the biggest honors in baseball.

If the Phillies don’t start winning, another three-game losing streak could put them right outside the playoff picture. There are now four or five teams fighting for just two spots: Arizona, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, and maybe even Miami. San Diego is still within striking distance, too.

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While the Phillies are still in contention, Bryce Harper wants to maximize the opportunity. That’s why he thinks that it would aid the franchise to bring in some reinforcements before the August 3 window closes.

Bryce Harper’s plea echoes Phillies’ biggest needs

The reporters also asked him if it would be an arm or a bat that would be the best help for Philadelphia, and the 9x MLB All-Star promptly responded:

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“I think both. I think obviously everybody knows what we need.”

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And that’s hard to argue, given their current stats and standings. Plus, he isn’t the only one who thinks that the Phillies should acquire hitters as well as pitchers.

Multiple reports suggest that Dave Dombrowski, the president of baseball operations for Philadelphia, would be aggressive at the trade deadline. Even insider Bob Nightengale weighed in on the Phillies going “all in” during this window.

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For now, the Phillies have Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo, and Aaron Nola carrying the main workload for the rotation. Reports suggest that they could do well to add a fifth to reduce the load on the bullpen, and Tarik Skubal has been floated as a good option here.

On the other hand, Brad Keller is out for the season, and José Alvarado is struggling with a 5.85 ERA. That’s why some believe that relievers like Aroldis Chapman from the Boston Red Sox or A.J. Minter from the New York Mets can be good alternatives in this case.

A recent MLB report also suggested that the Phillies would do well with a right-handed outfielder. Notably, Derek Hill is batting at .243 and has managed just 17 RBIs this season. Philadelphia has recently called up Bryan De La Cruz from Triple-A, and he announced his arrival in the major leagues with a home run.

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Whether these alternatives will ultimately become the targets and whether the Phillies would actually rope them in is still uncertain, but Bryce Harper isn’t wrong to urge for reinforcements. Both the team and the fans would love to ensure a deep October run.