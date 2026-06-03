“We Sucked” – Aaron Boone Goes All Out Against Yankees Amid Latest Aaron Judge Setback

No matter how dominant the Yankees stay in the early season, June would put the brakes on. Last year, the Yankees finished 13–14 , dropping a commanding AL East lead down to just a half-game after major offensive stagnation. This year, the Yankees also started well with a 36-24 record, but June is here, and Aaron Judge is out with an injury. Aaron Boone acknowledged their struggle last June, but he is betting more on performing well in the long haul.

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“We sucked last June for two weeks. But there are factors in that. You don’t get to pick when you’re the most whole throughout the year. Had we been a little different in June, it wouldn’t have happened that way. It’s all annoying,” SNY Yankees quoted Boone.

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“June swoon” is real. Last June, the Yankees suffered a brutal 29-inning scoreless streak. They managed to score only five runs across a five-game losing skid. “I mean, right now, when you’re not scoring runs, they’re keeping us in the ballpark,” Boone noted in the middle of the June 2025 struggle. However, last year, the struggle was not limited to their offense but to their defense as well.

The relief unit continually blew leads in late innings. Key relievers struggled to hold onto late-game advantages, leading to multiple high-leverage losses against teams like the Red Sox, Angels, and Reds. Boone didn’t hide his frustrations for the same. However, 2025 is past, and what is happening this June is offering the same vibe.

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The Yankees ended April with a 16-10 record, which came down to a 16-12 record in May. They started June with a loss, and after Aaron Judge’s injury, the offense is looking worse. They are currently ranked 15th in terms of average (.243). However, according to Boone, rough stretches are expected in a 162-game league. Success depends on performing in the long term.

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“You’ve got to perform pretty well over the long haul. We have a chance to do that,” Boone added. “We have a team capable of doing that, so you don’t get to pick and choose when it’s going great and when it’s not, and so that’s why everyone’s precious. You know when you’re going through a good stretch, you know you’re going to go through some tough moments. And you’ve got to be able to handle those and get to the other side.”

Baseball is surely a team game, and one individual’s struggle shouldn’t affect the team’s momentum if the name is not Aaron Judge. Last July, Aaron Judge entered the IL, and the Yankees faltered. They posted a 4-6 record during the captain’s absence, and the offense scored just .230. This year, Judge got sidelined in June, amplifying the “June swoon” narrative.

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“He’s been kind of the last couple of weeks kind of dealing with some shoulder soreness, just kind of more nagging,” Boone said about Aaron Judge’s injury. While Judge is still on a day-to-day basis, a few games are certainly going to get missed. Now, if the Yankees could still run a long haul would all depend on how the rest of the lineup performs.

The Yankees’ bullpen is also offering the same “June swoon” vibe.

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The Yankees’ bullpen struggle continues

Last year, it was a bullpen headed by the likes of Devin Williams and Luke Weaver that blew up a few close games. This year, pre-deadline acquisitions like David Bednar and Camilo Doval have struggled heavily in crucial, late-game situations. Bednar posted an ERA hovering near the high 4.00s with blown saves, while Doval has had an equally tough time finding his command.

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However, the positive side is that the Yankees are preparing a flamethrower from the minors for a bullpen role soon.

According to the Yes Network, rookie right-hander Carlos Lagrange was moved to the bullpen in Triple-A to make him good for the major league roster. “He’s definitely got everyone’s attention,” Boone said. Lagrange averages 99.1 mph in the minors and topped out at 103.1 mph. Moreover, according to Statcast, he has thrown 29 of his fastest pitches this season.

The Yankees urgently need such a flamethrower at the bottom of the innings, but Lagrange is not coming in weeks. He will take time, and till then, Boone’s biggest challenge would be not to prove “June swoon” true.