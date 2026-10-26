“We Weren’t Doing Our Job”: Rays Star Makes Brutal Admission After Game 2 Collapse

A four-run lead in the first inning should have been the perfect start to a World Series statement, but for the Tampa Bay Rays, it turned into a night of frustration. By the sixth inning of Game 2, fielding miscues had undone their early dominance, with Chandler Simpson’s failure to catch a routine fly ball becoming the flashpoint. And right in the middle of the chaos was Junior Caminero, whose fiery dugout outburst revealed a side of the Rays’ hitting star rarely seen on camera.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, with Game 3 looming on Monday, Caminero gets honest about his emotional reaction, offering an honest look at his behavior and the struggles threatening to derail Tampa Bay’s World Series hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trying to help the team and get our heads up, right? Just trying to create some energy and get some life back into us. We had to get outs. In that moment, we weren’t doing our job, and against Milwaukee, if you give up outs, they’re gonna do that. They’re gonna use that against you, and that’s what happens. So I was trying to say the message [that]: ‘Hey, we’ve got to get outs,'” EL TIO POLO quoted Caminero.

The Rays exploded in the top of the first inning against rookie starter Logan Henderson, stringing together RBI hits from Chandler Simpson and Junior Caminero before Liam Hicks clubbed a towering two-run home run to give Tampa Bay a rapid 4-0 lead. However, the Rays could not keep that momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Milwaukee Brewers immediately clawed back two runs in the bottom of the first.

Milwaukee hitters consistently forced deep counts against Rays ace Drew Rasmussen, driving his pitch count up to 89 and chasing him from the game after just 3.2 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the fourth inning, a costly error by infielder Jonathan Aranda allowed the Brewers to trim the score to 4-3. Then, with the game tied 4-4 following a solo home run by Sal Frelick in the sixth, left-hander Ian Seymour managed to induce what should have been an inning-ending fly ball from Christian Yelich.

Simpson tracked the ball into left field but let it carom cleanly off his glove and onto the turf.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rays’ continuous struggle to finish Brewers’ innings pushed Caminero to his limits.

However, he acknowledged it’s baseball at the end of the day, and Monday will be a fresh start for the Rays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s the game, right? I guarantee you one thing: that nobody in this clubhouse wants to play the baseball that we’ve played the last couple of days. That’s not who we are. But at the end of the day, we’ve played the game in the last two days, and this is the type of baseball that’s unfolded. So, it’s the game. It’s unfortunate. We can sit on it tonight, but the rest of the way, it’s a new day. It’s a new game, and yeah, we look forward to Game 3,” Caminero added.

The World Series is now a best-of-five series for the Rays starting Monday. The series returns to Tropicana Field, where they finished the 2026 regular season with a 55–26 record, setting a new single-season franchise record for home wins at the venue. The Rays fans can still be hopeful for a turnaround.