“Weak and Pathetic”- David Stearns Condemned for Refusing to Take Responsibility for Mets’ Severe Downfall

The New York Mets’ poor 10-21 start and series loss to the Washington Nationals led many to question Manager Carlos Mendoza’s job. There were even rumors of replacing him. But President David Stearns recently shut those down.

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Stearns had told MLB.com, “We don’t view this as a manager problem, and we don’t intend to make a change.”

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He is now facing backlash for it. WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM/66AM New York host and hardcore Mets fan Evan Roberts went off on Stearns. “Bro, you’re right. It’s not a manager problem. It’s a you problem. You built this team… I think you need to answer the tough questions… He doesn’t have to listen to me, but he’s coming off as weak and pathetic right now,” he said on the radio show on May 1.

The Mets’ 10-21 record is the third-worst start in franchise history through 31 games. They rank 30th in On-Base Percentage, 29th in runs scored, and 28th in batting average, which says plenty about the offense’s collapse. During the 12-game losing streak, they scored just 14 runs over nine games—that’s just 1.55 runs per game.

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Even after beating the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on April 22 and ending the nightmare losing streak, they went 2-5 in the next seven games. In fact, the Philadelphia Phillies, who fired their manager, Rob Thomson, after a disastrous start (9-19), have a better record (13-19) and standing (4th in the NL East) than the Mets (last).

And that is why the heat on Carlos Mendoza was at an all-time high.

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Mendoza has faced criticism for in-game decisions during multiple close-game losses. The Mets were 0-70 in 2025 when trailing after eight innings, and they pushed that record into this season to 0-88. This shows the obvious issues in late-game execution.

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Mendoza has also struggled with lineups, including sticking with slumping hitters. For example, keeping underperforming bats like Jorge Polanco and Marcus Semien during a nine-game skid drew strong criticism from many analysts. However, the front office insists this is not solely a manager-driven problem right now.

Stearns confirmed the team will not fire Mendoza despite the horror show in Queens. He stated that the team’s record is unacceptable, but believes that they have a roster that can perform much better.

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That statement has shifted accountability toward Stearns, who built this roster. Every department has underperformed for the Mets. The Mets have an ERA of 4.10 this season, which ranks 14th in the league, showing their pitching is nowhere near the level of a team with a $352 million payroll (per Spotrac). And this is exactly why the fans have not been happy with David Stearns ever since the offseason started.

Stearns reshaped the roster by letting Pete Alonso leave despite his 38-homer season. They also let go of Brandon Nimmo, who is tearing it apart for the Texas Rangers in the AL. They also avoided signing players like Cody Bellinger, who reportedly sought big, long-term contracts.

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Instead, the Mets went after players like Luis Robert Jr. and Jorge Polanco, who cost less but came in with injury histories that would make any GM question the trade. Robert was hitting .224 with two homers, while Polanco batted .179 before injuries put them on the IL.

Injuries to important players like Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto also play a major factor. But Lindor has not been what the Mets expected him to be this season. Lindor hit .226 with two homers before a calf strain placed him on the IL. This shows that the roster was based on budget and not stability.

Forget all that; they are playing players out of position in the name of run prevention. Bo Bichette is playing at third base for the first time, Polanco is playing at first base for the first time, and Soto is shifting to left field because of that.

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While Mendoza shares some responsibility, most issues pertain to offseason planning and roster building. Until those decisions improve, the Mets will continue to slide.

So, with all the blame now on Stearns, is his seat in danger?

David Stearns might not see the door, even if things get bad

Like Mendoza, Stearns is not going anywhere either. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal addressed Stearns’ job security during a Foul Territory podcast. Stearns holds a five-year contract, signed in 2023, worth $50 million. According to Rosenthal, Craig Breslow, who is under similar pressure, could lose his job more than David Stearns.

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He added that owner Steve Cohen has avoided impulsive moves, and that is a good thing. But Rosenthal warned that if this slump continues, it would increase the pressure significantly around Stearns.

Cohen has invested heavily in the team, but despite that, the Mets missed postseason contention in 2025 after hitting a slump in the second half of the season, and they have been in a slump ever since.

Cohen expressed disappointment, saying that the team’s expectations are directly linked to players’ payroll and talent. Even trading Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien hasn’t worked for the team.

So, if the struggles continue, we will see changes only at the end of the season, not mid-season. Missing the postseason this time around could push Cohen to clear house and rethink his options.