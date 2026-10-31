“We’ll Still Be Among the Elite”: Dodgers Owner Sends a Bold Message Amid Salary Cap Talk

The Los Angeles Dodgers would pursue their fourth World Series title under principal owner Mark Walter’s tenure in 2027. But they might have to do it on a limited budget as the MLB owners are adamant about introducing a salary cap in the next CBA. As speculation arose on whether the Dodgers could maintain their success on a much lower budget, Walter displayed confidence in his team.

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“It’s not just spending. Our farm system is pretty strong, and that and player development are really big things for us. So I think on any playing field, we’ll still be among the elite teams,” Walter told Jack Harris of the California Post, per Dodgers Nation.

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The Dodgers have been notorious for their high-spending habits. Their competitive balance tax, or luxury tax, payroll is estimated at $433.1 million in 2026. However, it is not a one-time thing. Last season, the Dodgers’ CBT payroll was $417.3 million. The Cleveland Guardians had the lowest payroll this year at $74.2 million. The World Series runners-up, the Tampa Bay Rays, had a payroll of approximately $95.6 million this season.

No other team in MLB spends more than $400 million on its payroll. Ahead of this season, they signed Kyle Tucker to a massive 4-year, $240 million deal. The Dodgers have signed Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract.

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The Dodgers’ high payroll and signing players to massive deals fueled the owners’ argument for a salary cap. They highlighted the massive payroll gaps between the teams and claimed that it promotes a lack of competitive balance in the league. However, the Milwaukee Brewers winning the 2026 World Series has somewhat countered the argument. But they cannot completely shut it down.

With the current CBA expiring on December 1, the team owners have proposed imposing a $245.3 million salary cap and a $171.2 million floor in 2027. However, the MLB Players Union has maintained its historic stance against imposing a salary cap.

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As the two parties remain in a stalemate, a lockout is impending. If the owners and union fail to agree, it might affect the beginning of the 2027 season. The league experienced a 99-day lockout from December 2, 2021, through March 10, 2022, before the current CBA was signed. The lockout delayed Spring Training and pushed the beginning of the regular season back by a week. The league did not lose any games.

However, the same cannot be said for the 1994-95 labor strike, when the owners pushed hard for a salary cap. Starting on August 12, 1994, the strike lasted 232 days and wiped out the remaining regular-season games, the postseason, and the World Series. The 1995 season was shortened to 144 games.

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While pushing back against the salary cap proposal this season, the players’ association has cited the 1994-95 labor strike multiple times. The union has warned the owners of similar consequences if they push too hard for a salary cap.

Meanwhile, if a salary cap is imposed, a team like the Dodgers would have to cut their payroll to almost half of its present level. But even in that case, Mark Walter has expressed confidence in the organization’s farm system. The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in MLB. The team’s top brass believes they could maintain their success even on a lower budget.

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After winning the World Series back-to-back years, the Dodgers went home from the NLCS this year. The Milwaukee Brewers swept them in four games. However, it does not mean the Dodgers had a bad season. They posted a 100-62 record in the regular season. The Dodgers also won the NL West division title for the 13th time under Walter’s ownership.

Apart from the Dodgers’ position on the salary cap, Walter also clarified that he has no intention of selling the team anytime soon. Walter’s assurance is significant amid the tension sparked by his sudden sale of the Los Angeles Lakers and his sale of shares in Chelsea FC. But Walter’s remarks confirm that Guggenheim Sports is not going anywhere for now.