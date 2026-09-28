“Went Through a Lot of Things”: Dodgers Manager Opens Up as He Joins Legends in Rare MLB History

Andy Pages hit a three-run home run to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to their 100th win of the 2026 season at Oracle Park against the San Francisco Giants. Dave Roberts’ résumé as the Dodgers manager was already impressive, with three World Series titles, but his team’s latest 5-1 victory over the Giants put him in elite company.

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The Dodgers appointed Dave Roberts as their manager ahead of the 2016 season. Since then, the Dodgers have recorded at least 100 wins multiple times. This season marks the first 100-win campaign since 2023 and the sixth such season since Roberts became manager. The accomplishment puts Roberts alongside two legendary managers, Joe McCarthy and Bobby Cox, who also guided their teams to six seasons with at least 100 victories, per Yahoo Sports. While achieving this feat is something to be proud of, for Roberts, the milestone is less about individual success and more about the team that ground its way through the grueling 162-game regular season.

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“Tough, resilient. It took a lot of us to get to 100 wins, and we went through a lot of things this year. No one complained, made an excuse, and you know the body of work of 162, pretty impressive,” Dave Roberts said on Sportsnet LA.

The Dodgers defended their NL West title this season and earned a postseason bye. They will get five days off and play directly in the NLDS. However, it did not come easily. The Dodgers faced their fair share of difficulties. Their biggest setback came in the form of superstar Shohei Ohtani.

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The four-time MVP struggled all season trying to return to his two-way form. The Dodgers ultimately had to shut him down from pitching due to left knee inflammation that aggravated every time he was on the mound. Ohtani also faced setbacks at the plate, and even landed on the IL for the first time in his Dodgers career. Biceps and neck discomfort hampered his hitting.

Moreover, the Dodgers’ two biggest offseason additions, Kyle Tucker (.233 BA) and Edwin Diaz (8.68 ERA), also did not deliver what was expected of them. Though Tucker’s struggles were mainly at Dodger Stadium, Diaz was unable to perform in high-leverage situations. The reliever’s problems mainly started after his IL stints due to right elbow surgery and subsequent neck inflammation. He blew 4 saves this year.

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Just before Sunday’s game, the Dodgers also lost Blake Treinen to a season-ending shoulder injury. He was the longest-tenured pitcher on the current roster and was in the final year of his two-year contract. Treinen was warming up in the bullpen on Saturday when he injured his shoulder.

However, the setbacks only pushed the Dodgers to improve as a team, and Sunday’s win was proof of their consistency. During the extra-inning game, the Dodgers and the Giants were tied at 1-1 until the top of the tenth. With two outs and Duncan Davitt on the mound, Alex Call doubled to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. After the Giants intentionally walked Max Muncy, Pages’ three-run shot cemented the Dodgers’ 100th victory.

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Following the win, Dave Roberts reportedly said, “It doesn’t change anything as far as our standing going forward in the postseason, but it’s still a nice feather in our cap to win 100 games.”

The last clash of the season was a scheduled bullpen game, and seven Dodgers pitchers worked together to hold the Giants to just one run. The Giants’ only run came from a two-out RBI single by outfielder Scott Bandura in the bottom of the second inning. As a unit, the Dodgers’ bullpen showed promise right before the postseason. Dave Roberts has also shown confidence in his team, while still being cautious.

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“Like I told you before, 1 through 26, there’s nobody better,” said Dave Roberts, per Sportsnet LA. “But in the short series, anything can happen, as we’ve learned in the past, and so it isn’t about the opponent; it’s about how we play and focus on ourselves, playing good baseball, which I do think right now we are.”

Over the next five days, Roberts and his team will brainstorm and pick their postseason strategy as they chase a World Series three-peat.