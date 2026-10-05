“We’re in a Tough Situation”: Braves Manager Says He Has ‘Zero Regret’ After Snubbing Chris Sale Against Dodgers

When a team falls behind in an NLDS, that’s usually when an ace gets the call. The Atlanta Braves, however, are playing a completely different gamble. After dropping Game 1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta is once again turning to its bullpen in Game 2, leaving Chris Sale on the sidelines despite his 2.16 ERA and 200 strikeouts in the regular season.

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Walt Weiss’ decision looks like a risky one. Sale endured a brutal 48-hour stretch in the Wild Card Series, throwing 95 pitches over 6.1 innings in Game 1 before returning in Game 3 to record the final four outs. Critics even argued about the intention behind sending an ace out of the bullpen in a four-run-lead game. But Weiss has stayed unmoved and offered no regret about his decision.

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“We needed to win that series, and that was our best chance to do it. So I have zero regrets about pitching Chris Sale in that last game,” Baseball Is Dead quoted Weiss.

“For a number of reasons, we needed to win that series. I brought him in to face Harper, I believe, in the eighth… So if it starts to go sideways and Sale is now out of the game, we’re in a tough situation. So he was going to stay in and finish that game, and I’m glad he did.”

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In the Wild Card Series, the Braves and Phillies were tied 1-1 entering Game 3. Even though the Braves held a comfortable 6-2 lead with four outs remaining, Weiss was aggressively managing to ensure the series was locked down. He noted that the Phillies’ offense can make games go “sideways” incredibly fast when the lineup turns over, and he wanted his absolute best arm on the mound to secure the final outs.

Weiss specifically wanted the elite left-handed ace to face the left-handed Harper in the 8th inning to stomp out any potential Phillies rally. The gamble paid off perfectly.

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Sale emerged from the bullpen to an electric home crowd, struck out Harper on four pitches, and recorded the final four outs to clinch the series.

However, while the NLDS berth was secured, Sale had to be pushed back to Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers.

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“We had a conversation this morning. Look, at the end of the day, we want full-strength Chris Sale,” Weiss added.

“We’ve given him extra rest all year, and it’s served him very well. It allowed him to do what he did the other night. I think all the extra rest he’d gotten… Not sure you’re getting the best version of him pitching today. We’re certain he will pitch in Game 3.”

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A healthy starter usually pitches around 32-34 games in a regular season. But Sale made 27 starts this season as Atlanta took a cautious approach for the 37-year-old.

The Braves manager first secured their Wild Card Series win. And now, Sale will start NLDS Game 3. And he could be back out of the bullpen again if NLDS Game 5 becomes a series decider.

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Nevertheless, the Braves must win Game 2 to tie the NLDS at 1-1 before Sale starts Game 3 because it’s the Dodgers we are talking about.