“We’re the Pittsburgh Pirates”- Mets Radio Host Criticizes Steve Cohen for Duping Queens Fans After Dismantling the Core

If the Mets’ unreal collapse in 2025 wasn’t painful enough, the way they’ve handled this offseason deserves to be studied. And to understand why, you almost have to rewind the clock one year. Last season, the Mets were grabbing headlines with that record-breaking Juan Soto deal. Fast-forward to now, and the messaging couldn’t feel more confusing.

Former MLB president David Samson says Mets president David Stearns is justified in not locking up Pete Alonso long-term because it doesn’t align with a “financially efficient” model. Well, this is the same team running a $340 million payroll in 2025, with a $765 million superstar on the roster, suddenly preaching fiscal discipline!

Now, for sports radio voice Joe Benigno, shouldn’t owner Steve Cohen be sharing in the criticism, same as Stearns, instead of watching from the sidelines?

“What are we doing here? We dismantled our baseball team,” Joe B said via WFAN Sports Radio. “We know I feel about stones, but I’m even more aggravated with the owner because he sold us a bill of goods… And now we’re like did with the Pittsburgh Pirates.”

So, by tearing apart the Mets’ core, David Stearns and Steve Cohen pretty much invited the backlash. This new version of the Mets is heading into next season without the faces fans have grown used to seeing. For example, no Pete Alonso at first base. No Edwin Díaz locking games down at the back end. No, Brandon Nimmo is helping set the tone in the clubhouse as a co-captain next to Francisco Lindor.

So now the question becomes: how exactly is this supposed to fix an 83-win team that was carrying a $340 million payroll? That’s what Joe Benigno keeps coming back to.

And for Joe B, the frustration goes beyond Stearns. He thinks Steve Cohen deserves the loudest criticism of all. Remember, after the 2025 season, Cohen called the results “unacceptable” and promised things would get better. So far, fans are still waiting to see what better actually looks like.

Cohen also said there was “plenty of offseason left to put a playoff team on the field.” But in reality, Edwin Díaz and his 1.63 ERA get replaced by Devin Williams, who posted a 4.79 ERA. Pete Alonso’s 38 homers get swapped out for Jorge Polanco’s 26. So, it’s not hard to see why Joe B feels like fans are being sold something that doesn’t match the product.

And if this is all about saving money, then another uncomfortable question pops up. Why shouldn’t the Mets be compared to the Pirates?

They’re replacing Alonso with Polanco at roughly an $11 million AAV, which is the exact kind of move Pittsburgh has been criticized for over the years. Pirates owner Bob Nutting has taken heat forever for not spending and avoiding big-ticket stars. And suddenly, that’s starting to look a lot like what the Mets are doing this offseason.

The Mets are still arming up their roster

Despite the criticisms, the Mets have still not halted their offseason moves. Instead, additions are evident, albeit involving a few low-key names.

Reportedly, after bringing in Devin Williams and Jorge Polanco, the Mets made a minor but necessary move by adding some outfield depth, signing Christian Pache to a minor league deal on Monday. Pache isn’t exactly a proven everyday player after five MLB seasons, but he does give the Mets a reliable, experienced option if they need one.

In 251 big-league games, Pache has started 236 times in the outfield, most of them in center field. While the bat has always been the issue, he’s never quite done enough offensively to lock down a full-time role. That alone gives him some value as depth.

Still, let’s be honest, a move like this isn’t anywhere near enough to spark a real turnaround.

That said, the offseason isn’t over yet. Big names like Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, and Bo Bichette are still out there, and surprises do happen. Well, who saw the Orioles coming off a last-place finish in 2025, handing Pete Alonso $155 million? If that can happen, then nothing is completely off the table.