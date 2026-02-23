What Caused the Emergency Alarm to Go Off at Scottsdale Stadium Leading to Wild Triple Play vs Cubs?

Not exactly how anyone expected the game to begin. Only five pitches into Sunday’s Giants–Cubs spring training matchup, and an emergency message rang out across Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona, catching everyone around off guard.

“Attention, attention, an emergency has been reported in this building,” the automated message said. “Please cease operations and leave the building using the nearest exit, fire exit, or stairway. Do not use elevators.”

“This happened because someone was smoking in the bathroom,” Jomboy Media cited baseball insider John Shea.

So yes, all that chaos, just because one guy decided to smoke in the bathroom.

The emergency sirens started blaring at the stadium at the top of the first inning, triggering an automated announcement telling fans to evacuate. That was it. That was the big emergency.

At the time, Giants lefty Robbie Ray was just four pitches against the Cubs when the alarms kicked on. That had left Giants broadcasters Jon Miller and Duane Kuiper off guard, but somehow the game just kept going.

However, the warning message kept looping over the loudspeakers while dozens of confused fans headed for the exits. And while the alarm was still going off, the Cubs managed to turn the moment into a comedy of errors.

Ray started the game by walking Matt Shaw, who promptly stole second. Then he walked Alex Bregman. Seiya Suzuki came up next and floated a soft single behind second base.

Luis Arráez fielded it and fired to first baseman Rafael Devers, who was set up to cut off a throw home. But since Shaw stayed at third, Devers quickly pivoted and threw to shortstop Willy Adames covering second. Suzuki was out.

That’s when things got weird.

Adames suddenly realized two runners were standing on third base. He jogged over, tagged both, and the umpires ruled Bregman out. Double play!

Then, surprisingly, Shaw wandered off third base, apparently thinking he’d been called out or that the inning was over. Adames had already flipped the ball to third baseman Matt Chapman, who casually followed Shaw off the bag and tagged him out. And just like that: triple play!

And that’s where one of the goofiest plays by the Cubs comes to an end. But what just started are the concerns around the Cubs’ offense.

The Cubs’ offense has concerns written all over it

If you’ve been watching the Cubs this spring, you’re surely concerned with their offense. Just look at this game against the Giants; they dropped it 4–2, and once again, sloppy baserunning loomed large.

And this was coming right off a rough 8–1 loss to the White Sox the game before. Taken together, it’s not exactly the confidence boost fans were hoping for, especially after bringing in Alex Bregman. Expectations were higher. Instead, what we’re seeing so far looks more like a team searching for answers than one rounding into form.

And to add to the concern, projections have the Cubs finishing this season with around 198 home runs, which would be about 25 fewer than what they’re expected to hit in 2026. That kind of drop in power is definitely eyebrow-raising and not what we want to see heading into the regular season.

It’s still spring, sure, but between the baserunning miscues, quiet bats, and uneven results, there’s plenty here that gives Cubs fans reason to worry.