What Happened to Alex Vesia’s Daughter? How Old Was Dodgers Star’s Daughter?

With heavy hearts, Alex Vesia and his wife, Kayla, shared that their newborn daughter, Sterling Sol Vesia, has passed away. “Our little angel, we love you forever & you’re with us always,” the Instagram post read. “Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday, October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through, but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.”



The couple hasn’t revealed the cause, but many believe their little girl was stillborn.

The couple also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center team, saying, “Every person we met was truly incredible.”

Along with expressing gratitude to the hospital staff, Alex Vesia and Kayla also took a moment to thank the entire baseball community for their support. “Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort.”

Back in April 2025, Alex and Kayla Vesia shared their joy with the world, announcing on Instagram that they were expecting their first child.

Their Instagram post read, “Baby Vesia is coming soon; we are beyond excited for this next chapter.”

This tragedy comes shortly after Vesia missed the World Series while dealing with what the Dodgers called a “deeply personal family matter.”

Vesia has been a well-loved part of the Dodgers ever since joining the team in a 2021 trade from the Miami Marlins. He was expected to play a key role in the Fall Classic — until this unimaginable tragedy changed everything.

What is a stillbirth?

A stillbirth happens when a baby dies after the 20th week of pregnancy. Many imagine it as a single heartbreaking moment—when the baby is born without a heartbeat. But in most cases, the loss occurs quietly in the womb. It’s rare for a baby to die during labor. Usually, doctors detect the loss beforehand and step in with care and support long before the due date.

A stillbirth is a heartbreaking pregnancy loss, much like a miscarriage. The difference lies in timing. A stillbirth happens after 20 weeks of pregnancy, while a miscarriage occurs before that. Both are deeply painful experiences that take time, care, and the support of loved ones to heal from.

Healthcare providers classify stillbirths based on how far along the pregnancy is when the loss happens:

• Early stillbirth: when the baby passes between 20 and 27 weeks.

• Late stillbirth: when it happens between 28 and 36 weeks.

• Term stillbirth: when the baby passes at 37 weeks or later.

Stillbirth rates differ greatly around the world. In developing countries, there can be up to 22 stillbirths for every 1,000 births. In contrast, developed nations see far fewer, about 6 per 1,000 in the U.S. and around 3.5 per 1,000 in the U.K.

Better prenatal care has helped lower these numbers globally, but there’s still a long way to go. Unequal access to healthcare continues to make some families more vulnerable to such losses than others.