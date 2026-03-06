What Happened to Yu Darvish? Why Is He Absent From World Baseball Classic 2026

When you look at Team Japan, you see superstars almost at every place. And with their first game against Chinese Taipei over, they proved why they are called the World Baseball Classic champions. But one familiar face was missing from the clubhouse, and that was Yu Darvish. The question is, why was Yu Darvish missing?

Yu Darvish will not appear for Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic because of an injury. The 39-year-old pitcher underwent right elbow UCL repair surgery with an internal brace on October 29.

The procedure also repaired his flexor tendon and required about 12 to 15 months of recovery. That timeline rules him out of the entire 2026 season and the World Baseball Classic campaign.

The injury followed a difficult 2025 season where Darvish started only 15 games for San Diego. He finished that year with a 5–5 record and a 5.38 ERA across 72 innings. His elbow inflammation delayed his season debut until July 7 after months on the injured list. The surgery later confirmed the seriousness of the damage inside his pitching elbow.

Because he turns 40 in August and faces a long rehabilitation, retirement rumors quickly spread. Reports suggested he might walk away despite having three years and about $46 million remaining.

Imago World Baseball Classic Yu Darvish C of Japan s World Baseball Classic team is given a victory toss by his teammates in celebration after the team claimed the WBC championship at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, on March 21, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY A14AA0001408800P

Yu Darvish and his agent denied those claims and said no final decision exists yet. He explained that rehabilitation comes first, and a return depends on how his body responds.

His absence still feels heavy for Japan because he shaped the clubhouse during the 2023 tournament. During that championship run, he mentored younger pitchers and shared pitching tips at the Miyazaki training camp.

The team defeated the United States 3–2 in the final to win the title. Darvish later celebrated by holding Seiya Suzuki’s jersey, honoring the injured teammate who missed the tournament.

Now the same gesture returns with quiet emotion around Samurai Japan’s dugout. The team plans to carry Darvish’s jersey during the tournament as a tribute. Yu Darvish himself promised he would still support the squad by sharing advice and information.

Even from outside the field, his experience and presence remain part of Japan’s chase for another title.

Team Japan might miss another star pitcher in the World Baseball Classic

Padres’ reliever Yuki Matsui ended Thursday’s live batting practice early after feeling left groin tightness. Padres’ manager Craig Stammen called the injury day-to-day but admitted WBC status uncertain. Japan opens the 2026 World Baseball Classic on March 6 against Chinese Taipei at Tokyo Dome.

Matsui was expected to handle high-leverage bullpen innings for defending champions Japan this March. Team doctors and staff will check if Matsui can resume catch sessions within the coming days.

Fans watching camp know the decision depends on how Matsui feels after rest and treatment. Stammen said the lefty stopped the session early Thursday which helped avoid worse injury risk.

Any delay matters because Japan begins Pool B play on March 6 at Tokyo Dome Energy. If healthy, soon Matsui could still join Japan before the opener after building arm strength again. For now, teammates and fans simply wait while trainers watch each throw and groin response.