What Health Condition Is Daniel Robert Suffering From? Phillies’ Pitcher’s Net Worth, Wife, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Phillies Nation is now in panic mode with their relief pitcher, Daniel Robert. Just as he started his first bullpen session in the spring tonight, he brought back his October memory when he collapsed on the ground due to some cardiovascular issues. Tonight, the scary scene is back again in the Phillies camp as Robert fell to the ground, grabbing his chest.

So let’s know more about what health condition Daniel Robert is suffering from. Moreover, dive into details about his personal details and professional journey to MLB.

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Who is Daniel Robert?

Daniel McGee Robert, better known as Daniel Robert, is an American pitcher born on August 30, 1994. He’s from Hoover, Alabama, and currently plays for the Phillies. He made his MLB debut with the Rangers back in 2024, but was eventually designated for assignment in mid 2025, when he was signed by the Phillies.

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He is currently working as a relief pitcher and has a minor league contract with the Phillies. However, his most clutch performance came back in 2024 when he was playing for the Rangers’ affiliated Round Rock. He started the 2024 minor league season with a 2.35 ERA with 40 SOs across 25 appearances.

Who Is Daniel Robert’s Wife?

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Robert’s wife is Jillian, who stood by his side when Robert collapsed with his heart issue. However, there’s no public information available about their relationship timeline.

Jillian is from a medical background, and she served as his caregiver when Robert was in the hospital last year. “She’s an ICU nurse, so she’s kind of been my translator with all the doctors,” Robert said about his wife. There’s no further information available about their children.

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What Health Condition Is Daniel Robert Suffering From?

Since Daniel Robert fell on the field last year, he was admitted to the hospital with the fear of a heart attack. However, further investigations revealed he is not suffering from a heart attack, but an unknown cardiovascular event.

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In October 2025, Robert collapsed during a bullpen session. The situation got so bad that the Phillies’ medical staff had to perform CPR and use an external defibrillator to get his heart back into rhythm. Following the incident, he went through months of testing in the Clearwater area and at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

However, now that the same scare is back for Daniel Robert, we hope further investigations will reveal the root cause of his health condition.

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What is an ICD Device and Why Was It Surgically Placed Inside Daniel Robert’s Chest?

An Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) is a small, battery-powered medical device surgically placed in the chest to monitor heart rhythms. It also helps deliver electrical shocks to correct life-threatening abnormal heartbeats and prevent sudden cardiac arrest.

Daniel Robert has already faced two major collapses by now. Last October, he lost consciousness, and CPR was needed to restore his heart rhythm. So, ICD helps Robert to monitor his heart 24/7. When it detects a dangerously rapid or irregular rhythm, it can intervene automatically to restore a normal heartbeat. Now, the doctors need to check if Robert’s ICD worked perfectly this time.

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Who are Daniel Robert’s Parents & Siblings?

Daniel Robert’s parents are Greg and Lisa. They are the pillars of Robert’s recovery. They supported him the most when Robert was admitted to the hospital last year. Robert repeatedly credited his parents and wife for standing by him in the challenging phase.

There’s no information available about his ethnicity, but Robert is an American by birth and practices Christianity.

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What is Daniel Robert’s Net Worth?

There are no absolute figures available about Robert’s new worth. However, we assume that, considering a typical minor leaguer’s worth, he earned approximately $250,000 with the Phillies. Last year, he had a contract of $760,000 with the Rangers as a pre-arbitration.

What is Daniel Robert’s MLB Contract & Salary?

There’s no information about the contract details with the Phillies. However, Robert had a contract of $740,000 in 2024 with the Rangers, which was increased to $760,000 in 2025.

Nevertheless, now that he is fighting his heart condition again, we pray for his recovery and see him back in the field soon.