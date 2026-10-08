What Is Andrew Benintendi’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

“Be quiet, humble, keep your head down and keep working.” That philosophy says a lot about Andrew Benintendi, the Madeira, Ohio, native who turned his natural talent into a successful MLB career. But beyond the baseball diamond, Andrew Benintendi’s ethnicity adds another interesting layer to his story, with roots that connect his family to Sicily. From his Ohio upbringing to his Italian heritage, Benintendi’s background offers plenty to discover about the person behind the baseball star. Let’s dive in.

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Where is Andrew Benintendi from and what is Andrew Benintendi’s nationality?

Born and raised in Ohio, Benintendi is American by nationality. Andrew Benintendi’s baseball journey began in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he was born on July 6, 1994. Now 32, the Chicago White Sox outfielder grew up in nearby Madeira, Ohio, and made a name for himself as a standout two-sport athlete long before reaching MLB.

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At Madeira High School, Benintendi showed just how special his athletic ability was. Baseball quickly became his calling card, and his senior season was spectacular.

He hit .564 with 12 home runs, 57 RBIs and 38 stolen bases, earning National High School Player of the Year and Ohio Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year honors. He was just as impressive on the basketball court, where he set several school records.

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His path to professional baseball then took him to the University of Arkansas. After a dominant sophomore season in 2015, Benintendi collected the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, cementing his status as one of the country’s top amateur players. The Boston Red Sox selected him seventh overall in the 2015 MLB Draft.

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What is Andrew Benintendi’s ethnicity?

Andrew Benintendi is Italian-American, with his documented Italian heritage tracing back to his father’s side of the family. His paternal grandparents came from Castellammare del Golfo in Sicily, Italy, giving the MLB outfielder a distinct Sicilian connection.

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Although Benintendi was born and raised in Ohio, his family history stretches back across the Atlantic. His father, Chris Benintendi, grew up in Georgetown, Ohio, while his mother, Jill Benintendi, was raised in nearby Higginsport. Chris has spoken publicly about his family and the values that shaped Andrew as he was growing up.

That combination of Ohio upbringing and Sicilian ancestry gives Benintendi an interesting cultural background. His story is a reminder that ethnicity and nationality do not necessarily tell the same story. Benintendi is American by nationality, while his documented heritage is Italian, specifically Sicilian, through his paternal family.

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Is Andrew Benintendi Christian?

When it comes to Andrew Benintendi’s religion, the answer requires a little caution. There is no reliable public source that definitively confirms that the MLB outfielder is Christian or identifies a particular Christian denomination.

Benintendi has been relatively private about his personal beliefs, while much more information is available about his family, upbringing, and baseball career. His parents, Chris and Jill Benintendi, raised him alongside his sisters, Olivia and Lilly, in Madeira, Ohio.

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From Madeira, Ohio, to the MLB spotlight, Andrew Benintendi’s journey is shaped by more than baseball. His American upbringing, Sicilian roots, and close-knit family background add depth to his story, while his private approach to personal beliefs leaves some questions unanswered. Ultimately, Andrew Benintendi’s ethnicity offers a fascinating glimpse into the heritage behind the ballplayer fans know today.