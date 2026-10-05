What Is Anthony Volpe’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary, Career Earnings And More

Anthony Volpe has quickly become one of the most recognizable young faces in the New York Yankees organization. Drafted 30th overall in 2019, the New Jersey native worked through the Yankees’ minor-league system before making his MLB debut in 2023. Since then, his Gold Glove defense, speed, and growing commercial profile have helped turn his baseball journey into an increasingly valuable career. So, let’s see how much he has earned so far.

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What is Anthony Volpe’s net worth?

Anthony Volpe’s net worth is estimated at $5 million according to MARCA. His wealth mainly comes from baseball salaries, his signing bonus, and endorsement deals. Volpe received a $2.74 million signing bonus after the Yankees drafted him.

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His MLB income has grown significantly since reaching the majors. He also earns money through commercial partnerships with brands. However, companies don’t publicly reveal his individual endorsement payments.

Anthony Volpe’s contract

As per Spotrac, Anthony Volpe currently has a one-year, $3.475 million contract with the New York Yankees for 2026. The deal came after he became eligible for salary arbitration. Volpe earned $720,000 in 2023, followed by $810,100 in 2024 and $879,000 in 2025.

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His original 2019 Yankees agreement included a $2.7403 million signing bonus. He remains under team control through the 2028 season. His 2027 and 2028 salaries will be determined through arbitration. Volpe can potentially reach unrestricted free agency after the 2028 season.

What is Anthony Volpe’s salary?

Anthony Volpe earns $3,475,000 in 2026. That represents a sizeable increase from his previous MLB salaries. His 2025 salary was $879,000, while he earned $810,100 during 2024. His rookie-season salary in 2023 was $720,000. His 2026 agreement doesn’t include a reported signing bonus.

Future salaries aren’t fixed because Volpe remains arbitration-eligible. His earning power could change considerably before free agency. For now, his Yankees salary remains his primary publicly documented baseball income.

Anthony Volpe’s career earnings

According to Spotrac, Anthony Volpe’s reported career earnings through 2026 stand at approximately $12.54 million. That total includes his professional baseball earnings and reported signing bonus. His first major payment came after New York selected him in the 2019 MLB Draft.

He then moved into regular MLB salaries after making his debut in 2023. His earnings increased substantially after reaching arbitration eligibility. Endorsement income isn’t included in the reported baseball career earnings figure.

Anthony Volpe’s college and professional career

Anthony Volpe didn’t play college baseball because he signed with the Yankees after high school. He had committed to Vanderbilt before choosing professional baseball following the 2019 draft.

At Delbarton School, he developed into one of New Jersey’s top high school players. During his senior season, he hit .488 with seven home runs, 34 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases.

Volpe began his professional career with the Pulaski Yankees. He steadily moved through New York’s minor-league system and became one of baseball’s most notable prospects. His 2021 season stood out, as he hit 27 home runs and stole 33 bases across the Yankees’ system.

He reached Double-A and Triple-A during 2022 before competing for New York’s starting shortstop job. The Yankees selected him for Opening Day in 2023. Volpe finished his rookie campaign with 21 home runs and 24 stolen bases. His defense earned him an American League Gold Glove that season.

He became the first Yankees rookie to win the award. He later helped New York reach the 2024 World Series.

Anthony Volpe’s brand endorsements

Anthony Volpe has built a growing endorsement portfolio alongside his Yankees career. His publicly documented partnerships include RECOVER 180, Charles Tyrwhitt, and adidas.

RECOVER 180 partnered with Volpe in 2024, connecting him with the hydration and recovery brand. Charles Tyrwhitt signed Volpe as its U.S. brand ambassador in 2025. His work with the clothing company includes campaigns, social content, and promotional appearances.

Adidas has also publicly listed Volpe as one of its baseball athletes.

Anthony Volpe’s house and cars

Anthony Volpe has been linked to a $2 million co-op on Central Park West in Manhattan. Reports described the property as approximately 1,300 square feet, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The residence reportedly features park views and a high-end kitchen with premium appliances. Some reports have also raised questions about ownership details involving his family. However, there is no reliable information confirming that Volpe owns a specific car collection.

Anthony Volpe’s financial profile is still in the early stages of what could become a much larger career. With his $3.475 million 2026 salary, endorsement opportunities, and potential for future contract growth, the Yankees shortstop has already built a solid financial foundation. As Volpe continues to establish himself in New York, his earnings and overall net worth could rise significantly in the years ahead.