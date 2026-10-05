What Is Austin Wells’ Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Austin Wells is an American professional baseball player with deep family ties to the Dominican Republic. Born in Arizona and raised in Nevada, the Yankees catcher has a connection to the country through his maternal family, with both of his mother’s parents born in the Dominican Republic. That heritage has also led Wells to represent the Dominican Republic on the international stage at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But what do we know about Austin Wells’ nationality, ethnicity, family background and religion? Let’s take a closer look at the roots and personal background of the Yankees catcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Austin Wells from and what is Austin Wells’ nationality?

Wells was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, and was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. He attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas before continuing his baseball career at the University of Arizona. Wells followed in the footsteps of his parents, who also attended Arizona. His mother, Michelle Fernandez, was a gymnast at the university, while his father, Greg, played baseball there.

Wells is American by birth, but his family connection to the Dominican Republic has allowed him to represent the country internationally. He has never lived in the Dominican Republic and is not a Dominican citizen.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, according to Sports Illustrated, he is eligible under World Baseball Classic rules because his mother has direct Dominican heritage. Both of Wells’ maternal grandparents were born in the Dominican Republic.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Austin Wells’ ethnicity?

Wells has Dominican heritage through his mother, Michelle Fernandez, whose parents were born in the Dominican Republic. This maternal connection is the reason Wells is eligible to represent the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old has spoken positively about his connection to the country and said he has many family members still living in the Dominican Republic. He described representing the country at the WBC as an opportunity to represent both his family and the Dominican Republic.

Sources identify his mother as Dominican and establish that his maternal grandparents were born in the Dominican Republic. They do not provide a specific ethnic background for his father, Greg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Austin Wells Christian?

Sources do not state Austin Wells’ religion, as they focus on his baseball career, his family connection to the Dominican Republic, and his decision to represent the country at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. They do not identify Wells as Christian or provide information about his personal religious beliefs.

To conclude, Wells was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, and raised in Las Vegas, making him an American-born baseball player with strong Dominican family roots. His mother, Michelle Fernandez, is Dominican, while both of his maternal grandparents were born in the Dominican Republic. That heritage has allowed Wells to represent the country at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.