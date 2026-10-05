What Is Austin Wells’ Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with New York Yankees and Career Earnings

Austin Wells is already the New York Yankees’ primary catcher, but his paycheck has not yet entered superstar territory. That is hardly unusual for a player still navigating MLB’s pre-arbitration system, and Wells is approaching the stage of his career when the financial numbers could start to change quickly. His $2.5 million draft deal gave him a useful head start before he even reached the Bronx.

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What is Austin Wells’ net worth?

Austin Wells’ net worth is estimated to be around $2.5 million in 2026, according to MVP Net Worth. The estimate should be treated with caution, as Wells has not publicly disclosed his assets, liabilities, investments, or overall personal wealth.

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There is more concrete information available about the money he has earned from baseball. The Yankees selected Wells with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, and he signed for $2.5 million. MLB reported that the figure was slightly above the $2,493,900 slot value attached to the selection.

So, his reported net worth may sit around $2.5 million, but it should not be confused with his cumulative baseball earnings.

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Austin Wells’ Contract Breakdown

Wells is playing under a one-year, $866,200 contract with the New York Yankees in 2026. He remains a pre-arbitration player, which explains why his current contract looks modest compared with the multimillion-dollar deals attached to established Yankees veterans. FanGraphs also lists his 2026 salary at $866,200.

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The next few years could change that financial picture. Wells is scheduled to reach his first year of arbitration eligibility in 2027, followed by additional arbitration years in 2028 and 2029. He is currently projected to reach free agency in 2030.

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What is Austin Wells’ Salary

Austin Wells’ salary for the 2026 MLB season is $866,200. His pay has steadily increased since he arrived in the majors. He earned $720,000 in 2023, $750,000 in 2024, and $801,400 in 2025, according to Spotrac’s contract history.

Here is how his MLB salary progression looks alongside his original draft signing amount:

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Team Year Salary Bonuses New York Yankees 2020 N/A $2.5 million signing amount New York Yankees 2023 $720,000 N/A New York Yankees 2024 $750,000 N/A New York Yankees 2025 $801,400 N/A New York Yankees 2026 $866,200 N/A

That makes 2026 his highest MLB base salary to date. More importantly, arbitration eligibility in 2027 will give Wells his first opportunity to move beyond the standard pre-arbitration salary structure.

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Austin Wells’ Career Earnings

According to the updated Spotrac information for Wells, his career earnings through 2026 total $6,228,062. That running total includes the money associated with his 2020 signing and his subsequent earnings with the Yankees.

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His initial $2.5 million deal remains a substantial piece of that total. The Yankees actually drafted Wells twice. They first selected him in the 35th round in 2018, but he chose college instead. Two years later, New York returned for him with the No. 28 overall selection.

With arbitration coming in 2027, his annual baseball earnings could look considerably different from the pre-arbitration figures that have defined his MLB career so far.

Austin Wells’ College and Professional Career

Wells played college baseball at the University of Arizona, and his two seasons there quickly established his draft stock. He hit .353 as a freshman in 2019 with 60 RBIs and a .462 on-base percentage. He became the first player in Arizona history to win Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and earned multiple Freshman All-American honors.

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His sophomore season lasted only 15 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Wells hit .375 and earned Collegiate Baseball Second-Team All-America honors. Across his Arizona career, he posted a .357 batting average before the Yankees drafted him in the first round.

Wells eventually made his MLB debut in September 2023. His first full season brought a significant breakthrough, as he became one of three finalists for the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Award. By 2026, he had established himself as the Yankees’ primary catcher and developed into a highly regarded defensive receiver behind the plate.

Austin Wells’ Brand Endorsements

Wells’ endorsement portfolio is still fairly small compared with those of MLB’s biggest stars, but he does have a confirmed partnership with Jack Victor.

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The Montreal-based menswear company announced Wells as a brand partner on September 29, 2025. The collaboration placed the Yankees catcher in Jack Victor’s New York fall campaign, with appearances planned across billboards, taxi tops, social media, and the brand’s digital channels.

Brand Partnership announced Category Jack Victor September 2025 Luxury menswear

Jack Victor CEO Alan Victor said the company wanted a sports figure who could connect with its customers, and Wells described wearing a great suit as providing a similar sense of confidence to putting on his baseball uniform.

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The next phase for Wells could be much more interesting. Wells is due to enter arbitration in 2027 and remains under team control before his projected 2030 free agency. His current $866,200 salary is therefore only one snapshot of a career whose biggest baseball paydays may still be ahead.