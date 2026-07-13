What Is Ben Rice’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Winning the 2023 Kevin Lawn Award after a breakout season made Ben Rice one of the Yankees’ brightest young prospects. But as his stock continues to rise, fans are looking beyond his numbers and accolades to learn more about the person behind the success. From his roots to his family background, curiosity around Ben Rice’s ethnicity has only grown. Here’s what is publicly known about the Yankees slugger’s heritage and personal background.

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Where is Ben Rice from and what is Ben Rice’s nationality?

Ben Rice may have grown up in Cohasset, Massachusetts, deep in Red Sox territory, but his baseball heart always belonged to the New York Yankees. As a kid, he looked up to Derek Jeter, never imagining that one day he’d wear the same pinstripes. That childhood dream became reality when the Yankees selected him in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

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Born on February 22, 1999, Rice is American by nationality and spent his formative years in the coastal town of Cohasset, where he developed into a standout multi-sport athlete. At Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Massachusetts, he starred in both baseball and hockey. His senior season earned him First-Team All-Independent School League honors, and he also captained the baseball team, showcasing leadership that extended beyond the diamond.

Rice later attended Dartmouth College, where he majored in Psychology while playing catcher for the Big Green. Although the COVID-19 pandemic limited his college career, he made the most of every opportunity, impressing scouts with his performances in prestigious summer leagues like the Cape Cod League. Those flashes of potential were enough for the Yankees to take a chance on the Massachusetts native, setting him on the path to the major leagues.

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What is Ben Rice’s ethnicity?

Ben Rice is Caucasian (White), although he has largely kept his family background out of the public spotlight, choosing to let his performances on the baseball field do the talking. While the New York Yankees first baseman is American by nationality, he has never publicly discussed his ancestry in interviews, and neither the Yankees nor Dartmouth College have released details about his family’s ethnic heritage.

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Although fans are often curious about the personal lives of rising MLB stars, Rice has maintained a relatively private profile since making his major league debut in 2024. However, Rice has earned praise for learning Spanish to better communicate with many of his Latin American teammates.

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As reported by NJ.com, he began taking Spanish classes around age 12, continued studying the language at Dartmouth, and further developed his fluency during his time in the minor leagues by regularly speaking with teammates. He has said that those conversations were essential to improving his Spanish.

Is Ben Rice Christian?

Fans have become increasingly curious about Ben Rice’s life beyond the diamond, including his religious beliefs. However, the New York Yankees first baseman has not publicly disclosed his religion, and there is no verified evidence confirming that he is Christian or follows any other faith.

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Unlike some professional athletes who openly discuss how their beliefs shape their careers, Rice has kept his personal life relatively private. Most interviews and feature stories about him focus on his baseball journey, his development at Dartmouth College, and his rapid rise through the Yankees’ farm system.

In one of his more personal interviews, Rice instead spoke about learning Spanish to connect with teammates, saying, “I just thought the language was fun to speak. I guess it was a good choice.” He added that being able to communicate in Spanish during mound visits as a catcher “just helps,” while encouraging young players to learn the language because “The effort is what matters.”

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Those comments reflect the aspects of his personal life Rice has been comfortable discussing publicly: his work ethic, preparation, and relationships with teammates, rather than his religious beliefs. Since he has never spoken publicly about his faith, it would be inappropriate to assume his religion based on his background, upbringing, or family.