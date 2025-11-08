What Is Capital One MLB Open Golf Tournament? Full Format, Players, Schedule, Key Info & More

Ever imagined a fusion of MLB and golf? It might seem impossible, but guess what, it’s happening!

On the diamond, teammates share every win and loss along with the roars of thousands. Meanwhile, on the course, golfers walk alone with their thoughts, their swing, and the unforgiving scorecard. Major League Baseball’s inaugural Capital One MLB Open Golf Tournament asks a compelling question: Can baseball’s fiercest competitors conquer a sport that demands entirely different weapons? This November at Shadow Creek, MLB players discover whether their mental game matches their physical gifts.

When and where is the Capital One MLB Open Golf Tournament?

The one-of-a-kind tournament will be held in North Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 12 to 14, 2025. Shadow Creek is one of the most elite golf courses in the United States. It was initially designed as a private hideaway and is recognized for its spectacular landscape. But now it will be hosting a historic event.

There are 60 MLB players in the three-day competition, and they are using a modified Stableford scoring system. By choosing Shadow Creek, the league demonstrates its desire for this tournament to stand out. The course’s impeccable conditions and challenging layout will put these players in a situation they have never encountered before. The time in November is particularly smart because it comes after the World Series, when players can completely commit without the pressure of their season hanging over them.

Who are the participants? Are pro golfers participating in this?

This tournament will have baseball players along with amateur golfers participating in the competitive field. There are about 60 players from all 30 MLB teams, both present and former, participating in the event.

Mookie Betts is one of the biggest names. He will not only be on the course, but he will also be a correspondent, giving viewers information from the course. Tarik Skubal, John Smoltz, and Jimmy Rollins are all on the list of verified names.

The tournament starts with a pro-am format, where MLB players team up with amateur golfers. This lets fans meet their baseball favorites in a fun but competitive setting. This format shows how versatile the players are in sports while still serving the tournament’s main purpose: to illustrate that baseball’s competitive spirit can be found in other sports as well. Further, MLB is organizing this event in partnership with Capital One.

What is the format? Know more about its rules, regulations, and more

The Capital One MLB Open takes place over three days. It begins with a Pro-Am on Day 1, while on Days 2 and 3, the tournament rounds use a team gross best-ball format combined with modified Stableford scoring. Every player hits their own ball the whole time, but teams only keep track of their best score for each hole. Points are given based on how well they did compared to par.

This model puts fun and friendly competition ahead of strict professional competition. The modified Stableford point system makes sure that every hole gives players a fair chance to make a comeback, so early mistakes don’t mean the end of the tournament. Players may take aggressive lines and attack pins without worrying that one bad swing will ruin their whole round. This encourages the risk-taking attitude that these sportsmen built their careers on.

The best-ball team structure adds another dimension entirely, creating strategic considerations foreign to both baseball and individual golf. Partners must balance when to play conservatively for par versus when to chase birdies, knowing their teammate provides insurance. Shadow Creek’s dramatic layout will test these decisions repeatedly, revealing which baseball stars can translate their competitive intelligence from diamond to fairway under genuine pressure with leaderboards tracking every shot.