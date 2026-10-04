What Is Drake Baldwin’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Atlanta Braves and Career Earnings

Drake Baldwin’s rise from a multi-sport athlete in Madison to one of the Atlanta Braves’ most promising young catchers has already changed his financial picture. At just 25, Baldwin has gone from a 2022 third-round draft pick to an established MLB player, with his on-field performance now translating into growing career value. So, how much is Drake Baldwin worth in 2026, and what does his MLB career tell us about his earnings?

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What is Drake Baldwin’s Net Worth?

Drake Baldwin’s net worth is estimated at the low seven figures, with his MLB earnings, signing bonus, and performance-related income all contributing to the young catcher’s growing fortune. Not long ago, Baldwin was working his way through the Braves’ minor-league system. Now, at 25, he has established himself in the majors and is beginning to see the financial rewards that come with it.

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Drake Baldwin’s Contract Breakdown

Here’s the part that makes Drake Baldwin especially valuable to the Braves right now. The young catcher remains in his pre-arbitration years, allowing Atlanta to get premium production without paying anything close to the salaries commanded by established MLB stars. For the 2026 season, Baldwin is on a one-year, $800,000 contract, with the full amount guaranteed.

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His current deal is only part of the picture. Baldwin is not scheduled to reach salary arbitration until 2028, while free agency is still several years away in 2031. That gives the Braves a significant window to potentially work out a long-term extension before his earning power takes another major jump.

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What is Drake Baldwin’s Salary?

Baldwin’s 2026 salary is $800,000, a modest bump from the $760,000 he earned during his 2025 Rookie of the Year campaign. That $40,000 raise feels almost laughable when you consider the production. He entered mid-June hitting .283, and by late September he was slashing .282/.356/.814 with 24 home runs and 77 RBIs. The Braves, meanwhile, are paying Sean Murphy $15 million. Baldwin is outproducing him for a fraction of the cost. That’s not a knock on Baldwin; it’s just how baseball’s pay structure works. His time is coming.

Drake Baldwin’s Career Earnings

Through 2026, Baldwin’s career earnings sit at $3,368,883, according to Spotrac. That breaks down into his $633,300 signing bonus as a third-round pick in 2022, his $760,000 salary in 2025, a $425,583 pre-arbitration bonus pool payout, a $750,000 Rookie of the Year bonus, and his current $800,000 salary. It’s not Shohei Ohtani money, but for a kid who was playing college ball at Missouri State three years ago, it’s a solid foundation.

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Drake Baldwin’s College and Professional Career

Baldwin grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, where he was a two-sport star in baseball and hockey. He actually led the state in goals as a junior, 43 of them, before deciding baseball was his future. He landed at Missouri State, where he quietly built a reputation as a disciplined left-handed hitter with real power.

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The Braves snagged him in the third round of the 2022 draft, and he climbed steadily through the system. By 2025, he was the team’s top prospect. When Sean Murphy went down with a rib injury in spring training, Baldwin got his shot. He never gave it back. In 124 games, he hit .274 with 19 homers and 80 RBIs. The National League Rookie of the Year award followed. His teammates were loud about it, too. Matt Olson didn’t mince words: “Basically with Murph gone, (Baldwin’s) had to be the guy.”

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By 2026, Baldwin was an All-Star. He opened the season by matching Hank Aaron in the Braves’ record book, scoring in each of the team’s first seven games. Manager Walt Weiss was effusive: “This is a special hitter. It’s one of those swings that there’s a lot of margin for error with his swing because it’s in the zone for so long.” The kid from Wisconsin had arrived.

Drake Baldwin’s Brand Endorsements

This is still a growing area for Baldwin. He doesn’t have a sneaker deal or a national commercial campaign yet, but he’s been featured in Braves promotional content, and his jersey sales have been steadily climbing. His Rookie of the Year win came with a $750,000 bonus from MLB’s award pool, and his social media presence, while understated, has begun to attract attention. He posted “Good times” during a Rockies series in August, and it pulled over 7,000 likes in less than a day. After his first All-Star Game, he wrote, “A week I’ll never forget. Thankful for everyone who has supported me along the way and made this possible.” Brands notice that stuff. Expect a few regional deals to pop up before the 2027 season.

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The Braves are in the thick of a playoff push, and Baldwin’s bat will be central to whatever happens down the stretch. He’s already shown he can deliver in big moments like grand slams, go-ahead homers, the whole package. The next few weeks will tell us whether Atlanta makes a deep run or bows out early. Either way, Baldwin’s future is blindingly bright. The extension talks will heat up this winter. The endorsements will come. And that net worth? It’s only going up from here.