What Is Drake Baldwin’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

The sound of the ball hitting the bat continues to ring out in South Florida. On September 26, 2026, Drake Baldwin walked into the batter’s box at LoanDepot Park and continued to do what he had done all year: make pitchers pay for their mistakes. The Atlanta Braves catcher hit a two-run home run to center field in the ninth inning, a blast that secured the victory in an 8-3 win over the Miami Marlins. This was the 25th home run of the year for the former hockey player who caught pucks in Wisconsin.

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But while fans are getting used to seeing Baldwin’s name in the lineup every night, there’s still plenty of curiosity about the man behind the mask. Where does he come from? What’s his story? And what does his background look like off the diamond? Let’s dig in.

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Where Is Drake Baldwin From and What Is Drake Baldwin’s Nationality?

Drake Randall Baldwin is as American as it gets. He was born on March 28, 2001, in Madison, Wisconsin. That’s right, the Braves’ backstop is a Cheesehead, born and raised in the heart of Badger country. He grew up in Madison with his mother, Bridgette, a teacher, and his maternal grandparents, Randy and Peggy Baldwin.

Baldwin’s childhood wasn’t the typical two-parent setup. His father was “not really in the picture,” as Baldwin himself put it, so his grandfather, Randy, stepped into that role in a big way. “Lived with him, grew up with him, he was a huge part of everything I did,” Baldwin told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution ahead of Father’s Day in 2025.

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Randy was an engineer for the city of Madison, and the two would share breakfast on weekday mornings before Randy walked to work. When Randy retired, he had even more time to watch his grandson develop into a star, first on the ice, then on the diamond.

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Imago Atlanta Braves designated hitter Drake Baldwin (30) celebrates a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins during a MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. CSM Minneapolis USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260818_zma_c04_023 Copyright: xStevenxGarciax Image Credits: IMAGO / Newscom World

Baldwin attended Madison West High School, where he starred in both baseball and ice hockey. He was so good on the rink that he led the state of Wisconsin in goals during his junior year with 43. He eventually committed to Missouri State University for baseball and spent three seasons with the Bears before the Braves selected him in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft. So yes, Drake Baldwin is a proud American, a Wisconsin native, and a product of the American Midwest through and through.

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What Is Drake Baldwin’s Ethnicity?

Drake Baldwin’s story is rooted in the American Midwest, but his family background stretches far beyond Wisconsin. The Braves catcher grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, where he excelled in both baseball and ice hockey before ultimately choosing baseball as his professional path. While his athletic journey has taken him to Major League Baseball, his family history offers a closer look at the heritage behind his Midwestern upbringing.

On his mother’s side, Baldwin has a detailed European ancestry. His maternal grandfather, Randall Baldwin, was at least three-quarters German, with English and Austrian ancestry also tracing through his family. Those roots can be traced to places including Adlerkosteletz in Bohemia and Brandenburg in Germany. His maternal grandmother, Peggy Bohr, was three-quarters Bohemian Czech and one-quarter Dutch, with family ties to Dutch towns such as Sambeek and Beugen in Noord-Brabant.

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Baldwin’s paternal side also adds another part to his family story, with African-American ancestry documented in his background. Taken together, his heritage includes African-American, German, English, Austrian, Czech, and Dutch roots, reflecting the many different ancestral threads that make up his family history.

Is Drake Baldwin Christian?

Drake Baldwin has kept his personal faith largely out of the public eye, leaving fans with few direct insights into his religious beliefs. While his family background offers some context, there is a difference between growing up around religious traditions and publicly identifying with a particular faith.

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His maternal grandfather, Randy Baldwin, appears to have maintained a connection to the church. In an Atlanta Journal-Constitution article, Drake reportedly mentioned that Randy would “probably still be in church” on Father’s Day morning. The remark offers a glimpse into his grandfather’s routine, but it does not establish Drake’s own religious affiliation.

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Baldwin has not made a widely documented public statement confirming whether he identifies as Christian. He also referenced “faith in the Braves starting pitchers” during a 2026 radio interview, but the comment concerned confidence in his teammates rather than religious belief.

For now, Drake Baldwin’s religion remains unconfirmed publicly. His family’s possible Christian influences may provide some context for his upbringing, but without a direct statement from the catcher, it would be premature to label him Christian. As his career with the Atlanta Braves continues to develop, his personal beliefs remain separate from what he has shared publicly about his life in baseball.