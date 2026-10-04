What Is Gerrit Cole’s Net Worth in 2026? Yankees Star’s Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

The New York Yankees had their eyes on Gerrit Cole long before he became one of MLB’s biggest stars. The Yankees selected him in the 2008 MLB Draft, but Cole chose to attend UCLA instead. More than a decade later, the two finally came together when New York signed him to a then-franchise-record nine-year contract.

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Since then, Cole has established himself as one of baseball’s premier right-handed pitchers, earning six All-Star selections and a reputation as one of the most dominant arms of his generation. But how much does the Yankees ace make under his massive contract, and how much has he earned throughout his career? Here’s everything you need to know about Gerrit Cole’s net worth, salary, contract, and earnings.

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What Is Gerrit Cole’s Net Worth in 2026?

Gerrit Cole’s estimated net worth in 2026 is $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is among the top 10 highest-paid baseball athletes in 2026. Cole makes an annual average salary of a whopping $36 million. In fact, the Yankees wanted him so much that they went out of their way to make him sign the insane 9-year deal.

“He’s an unbelievable player and an unbelievable human being, and he’s going to be an unbelievable Yankee,” said Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner when they signed Cole. “He checks all the boxes. He’s great with his teammates, great in the clubhouse. … We need to win some world championships, and I believe we’re going to do that sooner rather than later. I believe we’re going to do that — plural.”

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The New York Yankees came incredibly close to becoming champions in 2024. Unfortunately, they lost to the LA Dodgers in the World Series 4-1. Regardless, Cole’s contributions have been incredible.

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How Much Is Gerrit Cole’s Yankees Salary in 2026?

In 2026, Gerrit Cole’s salary with the New York Yankees is $36 million, according to Spotrac. This is exactly how much he is set to earn each year until his 9-year contract expires in 2029. The only year he didn’t make $36 million was 2020, the year of his signing, when his base salary was only $13 million.

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According to some lists, Cole ranks No. 10 on the list of the highest-paid baseball players. Shohei Ohtani stands tall at No. 1 with an annual salary of $70 million.

What Is Gerrit Cole’s Contract With Yankees?

Gerrit Cole’s contract with the New York Yankees was signed back in 2020. It’s a nine-year contract that is worth a staggering $324 million, and the entire amount is guaranteed. Therefore, Cole will have become $324 million richer by the time his contract ends in 2029. His annual base salary stands at $36 million.

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This completely dwarfs the $20.25 million contract he previously had with the Houston Astros. Even in his last year with the team, he earned roughly $13.5 million in base salary.

How Much Has Gerrit Cole Earned in His MLB Career?

According to Spotrac, Gerrit Cole has earned $264,222,046 in his baseball career so far. The most money he earned in a single year was in the 2021 season, when he earned $36 million for the first time. He spent many years playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates before making it over to the Astros and eventually the Yankees. Here’s what his contracts have looked like over the years.

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Year Team Contract 2017 Pittsburgh Pirates $3,750,000 2018 Houston Astros $6,750,000 2019 Houston Astros $13,500,000 2020-2028 New York Yankees $324,000,000

There’s an important detail that some might miss if they just look at the years and numbers. The Pirates actually agreed to a $6.75 million salary with Cole in 2018. They later traded him to the Astros, who inherited the contract; hence, they were the ones who actually paid him that amount. Therefore, his time with the Astros earned him roughly $20.25 million.

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What Are Gerrit Cole’s Career Achievements and MLB Stats?

Gerrit Cole has racked up a plethora of awards and honors over the years. His 2023 season was among his best in his early years. In April, he allowed only five runs after 40.2 innings pitched and won five of his six starts. This earned him the honor of AL Pitcher of the Month in April. He finished the season with 33 games, a 15-4 record, and a 2.63 ERA. He ended with 222 strikeouts in 209 innings and earned the AL Cy Young Award by unanimous vote.

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Between 2015 and 2023, he’s been named an All-Star six times. In 2019, after joining the Astros, he had a 2.50 ERA, leading the American League. In fact, he had 329 strikeouts that year, which shows just how big his season was. He replicated this feat in 2023 with the Yankees with the aforementioned 2.63 ERA. He has also been named the MLB All-MLB First Team three times in 2019, 2021, and 2023.

As of 2026, Gerrit Cole has played 338 MLB games with an average ERA of 3.20 and 2,374 strikeouts. Truly, a statistical monster like no other.

Does Gerrit Cole Have Endorsements?

Gerrit Cole has built a solid portfolio of brand partnerships alongside his MLB career. In 2026, Forbes estimated his off-field earnings at $1.5 million, with UNTUCKit among his most recent partnerships. Cole was named an ambassador for the apparel brand earlier this year, marking what the company described as its highest-profile athlete partnership to date.

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Cole has also previously worked with Nike, wearing the brand’s footwear and on-field apparel, and Rawlings, the American sports equipment manufacturer. Forbes has also listed Fanatics among his brand partners.

With his MLB salary accounting for the bulk of his earnings, Cole’s endorsement portfolio provides an additional source of income away from the mound. While the exact value of his individual deals remains private, his partnerships with established brands reflect his profile both on and off the field.