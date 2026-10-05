What Is Giancarlo Stanton’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with New York Yankees and Career Earnings

Giancarlo Cruz-Michael Stanton has established himself as one of the most feared power hitters of his generation. Now 36, the veteran slugger continues to add to an impressive career that includes roughly 456 home runs and 1,183 RBI. The 2026 MLB season marks Stanton’s 17th year in the league, a career that has brought him both on-field success and significant financial rewards. With a massive contract and years of earnings behind him, Stanton has built a considerable fortune over the course of his career. Here’s everything you need to know about his net worth, contract, salary, and other sources of income.

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What is Giancarlo Stanton’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Giancarlo Stanton’s net worth is around $90 million. The bulk of his wealth comes from his MLB career, with the slugger earning millions in salary throughout his time in the league. His annual salary reached $32 million in 2023, a figure he continued to earn through 2025.

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Stanton has been among baseball’s highest-paid players for much of his career, largely because of the historic contract he signed with the Miami Marlins in 2014. The massive deal eventually became a significant financial commitment for the franchise, and the Marlins traded Stanton to the New York Yankees in 2017 as part of their efforts to reduce payroll.

Giancarlo Stanton’s contract

In 2014, Giancarlo Stanton was offered a $325 million contract extension by the Miami Marlins. The contract lasted 13 years and was the most lucrative in the sport’s history at the time. However, after a change in leadership, the Marlins decided to let go of Stanton, but the only problem was that his contract included a no-trade clause. This gave Stanton the power to veto a trade, so when the Cardinals and the Giants tried to deal for him, he pulled the no-trade card and avoided it all.

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Later in 2018, he finally agreed to a trade with the New York Yankees, who inherited his monster contract. Therefore, Giancarlo Stanton’s current contract is 13 years long, with only 3 seasons remaining (including 2026), and it’s worth $325 million, with all the money guaranteed. The only difference is the team that pays Stanton. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2029.

Giancarlo Stanton’s salary

On average, under the current contract, Giancarlo Stanton’s salary in 2026 is $19 million, according to Spotrac. This is markedly less than what he made last year, which was $32 million. Overall, his career average annual salary is $25 million. Here’s a clean breakdown of his salary history.

Team Year Salary New York Yankees 2022 $29,000,000 New York Yankees 2023 $32,000,000 New York Yankees 2024 $32,250,000 New York Yankees 2025 $32,000,000 New York Yankees 2026 $19,000,000

The 2024 season stands out as one of his personal bests and also the one paying him the most.

Giancarlo Stanton’s career earnings

According to Spotrac, Giancarlo Stanton has earned roughly over $262 million. The player was still regularly earning millions before ever coming to the New York Yankees and even before the Miami Marlins were still paying him a ton of money for his performance.

Unfortunately, his past few years are clouded with injuries and health complications. Between the years 2021 and 2024, he has repeatedly missed games due to injuries. The 2026 season isn’t drastically different. As of the time of writing, Stanton has suffered strains in both his left and right legs.

Giancarlo Stanton’s college and professional career

If you try to learn about Stanton’s college career, you’ll quickly realize he didn’t have one. He first attended Verdugo Hills High School in Tujunga, California. Later, he transferred to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, CA. Interestingly, during his time in High School, he was an outstanding football and basketball player, as well as a baseball outfielder.

His technique as a batter still looked unfinished and premature at that young age. However, his raw power was what took scouts by surprise. “I remember watching him take batting practice for the Area Code Games,’ said Orrin Freeman, the Marlins’ senior advisor of player personnel. “He was hitting balls out of Blair Field and on to the golf course. You never saw that in the game. We had a scout who had been an assistant at Long Beach State, and he believed in the guy. He saw him hit 500-foot home runs and run to first in 4.1 seconds.”

This outstanding performance and unfathomable power are what got the then-Florida Marlins scout Tim McDonnell interested. Towards the end of his high school career, Stanton had offers to play football for the University of Southern California, the University of California, and Tulane.

However, in 2007, the Florida Marlins selected him in the second round of the draft, 76th overall. Hence, his baseball career took off, and he refused the university offers. He debuted for the Marlins in 2010 at just 20 years old, and since then he’s become a 2x Silver Slugger Award winner, 5-time All-Star, 2-time NL Hank Aaron Award recipient, NL MVP, and NL RBI leader. Truly, his career has been one worth marveling at.

Giancarlo Stanton’s brand endorsements

Giancarlo Stanton boasts various brand endorsements. In 2019, Forbes estimated that he made roughly $2 million from his brand endorsement deals. The first and foremost on the list is Nike, which appears to have been with him for most of his career. Though the signing was never publicized, the brand reportedly signed him in 2010, the same year he made his MLB debut.

Apart from that, his more recent partnerships include the sports and baseball equipment brand Rawlings and T-Mobile. The exact financial details surrounding said deals remain unknown.

Giancarlo Stanton’s investments and business ventures

Giancarlo Stanton is famously an investor in Yerbaé, the plant-based energy drink brand. He became an investor in the year 2023; however, the brand was later acquired by Safety Shot in 2025. It’s unknown whether he still has a stake in the company. Apart from this, Stanton has kept his investment portfolio rather private. He also doesn’t seem to own any businesses.

Giancarlo Stanton’s house and cars

Giancarlo Stanton has invested some of his MLB earnings in a collection of high-end properties over the years. During his time with the Miami Marlins, he reportedly purchased a $6.6 million penthouse at Aria on the Bay. The tri-level residence spans roughly 4,800 square feet of indoor space and an additional 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. It features five bedrooms, private elevators, a pool, and several other luxury amenities.

After joining the New York Yankees, Stanton was also linked to an $8 million property in the Hollywood Hills. The reported three-bedroom, four-bathroom home further reflects the kind of luxury real estate he has been able to afford during his MLB career.

Details about Stanton’s car collection are harder to come by, as the slugger generally keeps that side of his life private. Still, his reported real estate purchases offer a glimpse into how he has spent some of his considerable career earnings.