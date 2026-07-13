What Is Jac Caglianone’s Ethnicity and Religion? Exploring the Baseball Star’s Family Roots and Faith

Jac Caglianone reminded baseball fans of his immense power during the Royals’ recent series against the Baltimore Orioles, crushing his 15th home run of the season. The blast was another example of why Kansas City invested the sixth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft in the young slugger. Performances like these have quickly turned Caglianone into one of baseball’s rising stars. But as his profile continues to grow, fans are becoming just as interested in the man behind the bat. Among the most common questions is one about his family roots. So, what is Jac Caglianone’s ethnicity, and what do we know about his heritage?

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Where is Jac Caglianone from?

If you want to know where Jac Caglianone’s background lies, look no further. This boy is all about Florida. Born on February 9, 2003, in Tampa, Florida, Caglianone grew up around the Tampa Bay area and hasn’t left much, that is, until the Royals picked him up.

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Caglianone played four years of high school baseball at Henry B. Plant High School in Tampa and became one of the finest two-way players in the state. His very nickname, “Jac”, has an interesting story of its own. It’s not just any nickname; it is an acronym for his full name, Jeffrey Alan Caglianone.

Named after his father, Jeff, Caglianone grew up a Tampa Bay Rays fan, wearing No. 14 out of respect for David Price. Whether he was duck hunting in Arkansas with his dad or playing baseball in Florida, Caglianone’s roots lie in the Sunshine State.

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What is Jac Caglianone’s nationality?

Jac Caglianone is American. Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, he’s as red, white, and blue as they come. He played for the USA College National Team during his amateur days and now suits up for the Kansas City Royals in Major League Baseball.

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But here’s where it gets interesting. While Caglianone is undeniably American by birth, his eligibility on the international stage is a different story. He’s chosen to represent Italy in the World Baseball Classic. Why? Because his father’s family roots trace back to Italy. And Italy came calling early; they were recruiting him while he was still tearing it up at the University of Florida. So, yes, he’s American. But on the world stage, he’s playing for the Azzurri, proudly carrying the Italian flag.

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What is Jac Caglianone’s ethnicity?

Let’s break it all down. On his father’s side, Jeff Caglianone, Jac is of Italian descent. His dad and grandparents all came from Italy, and that heritage runs deep. In April 2025, he was named the official ambassador of the Italian American Baseball Foundation, a pretty clear sign of how seriously he takes those roots.

But wait, there’s more. On his mother’s side, Jac is Puerto Rican, as is Johanne Caglianone (née Ortiz). His mom was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico. And he doesn’t hide that pride, he’s got a tattoo to prove it.

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In his own words, the guy is proud of both sides. Speaking to Primera Hora ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Caglianone said, “Amo mi herencia puertorriqueña de la misma forma que mi herencia italiana” (“I love my Puerto Rican heritage just as much as my Italian heritage”).

He even admitted he ate more Puerto Rican food than Italian growing up in Tampa. His mom, meanwhile, is “divided” when Italy faces Puerto Rico, and honestly, who could blame her?

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So, ethnicity-wise? Jac Caglianone is Italian-American and Puerto Rican-American. A blend of Mediterranean and Caribbean, all wrapped up in a Florida boy.

What is Jac Caglianone’s religion? Is Jac Caglianone Christian?

Jac Caglianone has kept his personal beliefs largely private, but the available evidence suggests that faith plays an important role in his life. Although he has not publicly spoken in detail about his religion, he has referenced his faith during interviews.

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Speaking to reporters ahead of his first home game with Triple-A Omaha in May 2025, Caglianone said, “Don’t really look at social media, to be honest with you. So I just kind of focus on my faith and my family and let everything else just kind of take care of itself,” according to the Kansas City Star.

He has also referenced his beliefs on social media. In one Instagram post, he wrote, “Great friends, great people, great times. Thanking the Lord for it all!”

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While Caglianone has not explicitly identified his denomination, statements like these have led many fans to believe that he is Christian. For now, however, he has chosen to keep that aspect of his personal life relatively private.

As Caglianone continues to establish himself with the Kansas City Royals and represent Team Italy internationally, his family, heritage, and faith remain central parts of the story that has shaped one of baseball’s brightest young stars.