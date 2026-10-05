What Is Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Net Worth in 2026? Yankees Star’s Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the league’s most interesting batters, but fans may better know him as Jazz Chisholm Jr. The 28-year-old player was perhaps destined for the sport. His grandmother, Patricia Coakley, had started teaching him how to hit a ball at the young age of 2. Chisholm Jr. learned, and he learned well. In 2025, he earned his first Silver Slugger Award after hitting 31 home runs and stealing 31 bases for the Yankees.

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It is no wonder, therefore, that the team values him highly. Here’s everything you need to know about Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s contract, salary, and net worth in 2026.

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What is Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Net Worth in 2026?

According to Tuko News, his net worth is estimated between $4 million and $10 million in 2026. His wealth comes from his MLB salaries and signing bonuses, as well as endorsements, sponsorships, and other commercial opportunities tied to his growing popularity.

Chisholm signed a $10.2 million contract with the New York Yankees for 2026, making it his most lucrative MLB season to date.

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Imago May 1, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What is Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Salary in 2026?

In 2026, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is set to earn $10,200,000. This is his entire contract amount, and the entire figure is guaranteed. Arbitration was avoided while the deal was being signed. However, the batter may be able to negotiate his salary next year, and it’ll likely be even higher.

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His current salary is almost double the $5.85 million he made last year. Chisholm Jr.’s salary has grown steadily over the course of his career, indicating that the player has increased in value for the Yankees, who first signed him in 2024.

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What is Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Contract with the Yankees?

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s contract with the New York Yankees is rather straightforward. It’s a one-year contract for the 2026 season, worth $10,200,000. The whole amount is guaranteed, and since it’s only a one-year deal, the entire figure will be paid as his salary.

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In 2027, Chisholm Jr. will officially enter unrestricted free agency unless the Yankees extend his contract or offer him a brand-new one. The team has maintained a history of one-year contracts with the players since 2024, after he was traded by the Miami Marlins.

How much has Jazz Chisholm Jr. earned in his MLB career?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has earned a total of $21,639,122, including his 2026 contract, according to Spotrac. The player has come a long way from being an international free agent for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015. Back then, he was offered a $200,000 signing bonus.

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He spent roughly five years in the Diamondbacks’ system and played 112 games, driving in 70 runs and hitting 25 home runs, with a .271 average by 2018. In 2019, he played for yet another team in the Diamondbacks system.

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He was later recruited by the Miami Marlins, where he played between 2020 and 2024. Here’s what his salary has looked like over the years.

Year Team Cash Earned 2022 Miami Marlins $1,573,855 2023 Miami Marlins $1,057,018 2024 New York Yankees $2,625,000 2025 New York Yankees $5,850,000 2026 New York Yankees $10,200,000

What are Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s major career achievements?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was born in Nassau, Bahamas. He moved to the States at age 12 and began putting his grandmother’s lessons into practice by playing baseball and football at Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas. He later returned to the Bahamas, and when scout Craig Shipley saw him play in 2015, he knew Chisholm Jr. was perfect for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Therefore, he was selected as an international free agent by the Diamondbacks.

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Years later, on September 1, 2020, he finally made his MLB debut against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, he would only bat the next day against the same team. In 2021, he hit .248 with 18 home runs, 23 stolen bases, and 53 RBIs. Fans were willing to believe he was well on his way to becoming one of the best batters in the league.

Due to his performance, he became the first Bahamian player to be named an All-Star in the 2022 season. Unfortunately, he would soon sustain a back injury that would effectively end his season. However, he was later named an All-Star again in 2025, when he also won his first Silver Slugger Award. As of 2026, he has played seven seasons, hitting 127 home runs, 363 RBIs, and 171 stolen bases, with a .245 average. 41 of those stolen bases came in the 2026 season alone.

Does Jazz Chisholm Jr. Have Endorsement Deals?

When Jazz Chisholm Jr. was 10 years old, he met basketball legend Michael Jordan, who refused to sign an autograph for him. Instead, Jordan told him to make him want Chisholm Jr.’s autograph one day. In 2023, Chisholm Jr. became an athlete for the Jordan brand. He was previously a Nike athlete but switched to the Jordan Brand given his personal connection with the athlete.

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Chisholm Jr. is also associated with Once Upon a Coconut, a hydration brand where the batter is a brand ambassador as well as a shareholder, as announced in 2025. In the same year, Chisholm Jr. also debuted his bizarre ‘melting ice-cream’ gloves, custom-made by Absolutely Ridiculous.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA 2026: NY Yankees Vs SF Giants MAR 28 March 28 2026 New York second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. 13makes an infield play during the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants. Thurman James / CSM Credit Image: Thurman James/Cal Media San Francisco Ca USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260328_zma_c04_160.jpg ThurmanxJamesx csmphotothree483851

Among his newest collaborations is the beer brand Corona. He reportedly entered a partnership with the brand in 2026. As usual, the financial details of these investments and partnerships have not been made public by the parties involved, but they likely contribute a large sum to the athlete’s bank account.