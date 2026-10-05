What Is Max Fried’s Net Worth in 2026? Yankees Star’s Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

Max Fried enters the 2026 MLB season as one of the New York Yankees’ highest-profile starting pitchers. After spending the early years of his career with the San Diego Padres and then the Atlanta Braves, he signed one of MLB’s largest pitching contracts and joined the Yankees in 2025.

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Along with his on-field success, Fried’s earnings have grown significantly since entering professional baseball, and that has led to increased curiosity among fans.

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What Is Max Fried’s Net Worth in 2026?

Max Fried’s net worth is estimated at $28 million in 2026, based on an earlier EssentiallySports report that valued the Yankees pitcher’s net worth at around $28 million in 2025.

Additionally, while Salary Sport does not release net worth figures, it lists his career earnings at $28,067,338.

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How Much Does Max Fried Make in 2026?

According to Spotrac, Fried’s 2026 base salary is $12 million. The site lists his payroll salary at $14.5 million because $2.5 million of the signing bonus is allocated annually for payroll and luxury-tax purposes.

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His total contractual cash for the year is $22 million, consisting of a $12 million base salary and a $10 million signing bonus.

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What Is Max Fried’s Contract With the Yankees?

Fried signed his Yankees contract in December 2024, with the deal beginning with the 2025 season. The contract is worth $218 million over eight years, running through the 2032 season.

It includes a $20 million signing bonus, with the entire $218 million guaranteed, and carries an average annual value of $27.25 million.

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The contract also contains a full no-trade clause. Fried receives $12 million in base salary during both 2025 and 2026, while the final six seasons are structured around $29 million in annual base salary.

Contract Detail Figures Team New York Yankees Signing year 2024 Contract years 2025–2032 Length 8 years Total value $218 million Average annual value $27.25 million Guaranteed $218 million Signing bonus $20 million Contract expiration 2032 Free agency 2033

How Much Has Max Fried Earned in His MLB Career?

Spotrac lists Fried’s career earnings at $65,067,338, with its earnings breakdown showing the money earned through the end of the 2025 season and a separate $22 million cash figure for 2026.

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His professional earnings began with a $3 million signing bonus from the San Diego Padres after he was selected seventh overall in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Year Team Salary 2012 San Diego Padres – 2017 Atlanta Braves $143,227 2018 Atlanta Braves $293,000 2019 Atlanta Braves $565,000 2020 Atlanta Braves $216,111 2021 Atlanta Braves $3,500,000 2022 Atlanta Braves $6,850,000 2023 Atlanta Braves $13,500,000 2024 Atlanta Braves $15,000,000 2025 New York Yankees $22,000,000 2026 New York Yankees $22,000,000

What Are Max Fried’s Career Achievements and MLB Stats?

Fried has built a résumé that includes a World Series championship, four Gold Glove Awards, three All-Star selections and two All-MLB First Team selections.

He won his first three Gold Gloves with the Atlanta Braves in 2020, 2021 and 2022 before adding another with the Yankees in 2025. He was also part of Atlanta’s 2021 World Series-winning team.

According to his MLB Player profile, Fried also finished second in the National League Cy Young voting in 2022, when he posted a 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 170 strikeouts over 185.1 innings. In 2024, he returned to the All-Star Game after posting a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 166 strikeouts over 174.1 innings.

In his first season with the Yankees in 2025, Fried went 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA over 195.1 innings and made his third career All-Star team. He led MLB with 19 wins, finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting and won his fourth Gold Glove.

As of the latest MLB statistics available for the 2026 season, Fried has a 5-5 record, 2.80 ERA, 112.2 innings, 104 strikeouts and a 0.99 WHIP. His career regular-season numbers stand at 97-46, a 3.01 ERA, 1,192.1 innings, 1,156 strikeouts and a 1.14 WHIP.

Does Max Fried Have Endorsement Deals?

Yes. Max Fried has an endorsement partnership with Under Armor, which is his largest endorsement deal. The Yankees pitcher’s relationship with the sportswear brand adds another stream to his income beyond his MLB salary and contributes to his overall off-field earnings.

Max Fried’s endorsement portfolio may not be as extensive as that of some of MLB’s biggest stars, but his partnership with Under Armor provides a notable boost to his off-field earnings. As he continues to establish himself as one of the Yankees’ key pitchers, his profile could create more opportunities with major brands in the future.