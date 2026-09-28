What Is the MLB Playoffs 2026 Bracket? Full Schedule, Teams, Matchups & More

The 2026 MLB postseason is almost here. Twelve teams will enter the playoff field, but only one will lift the World Series trophy. The Wild Card Series open the action before the Division Series take over. From there, four teams remain for the League Championship Series. Two winners will eventually meet in the World Series. The final championship game could come October 31. So, here’s the complete 2026 MLB playoff schedule, bracket, matchups, and postseason format.

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When do the MLB Playoffs start in 2026?

October baseball arrives earlier than usual this year. The 2026 MLB playoffs begin Tuesday, September 29. Four Wild Card Series open the postseason that afternoon. Every series begins with immediate pressure and little room for mistakes. The Wild Card round runs through Thursday, October 1.

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The eight Wild Card teams start the opening round. Four division winners receive valuable first-round byes. Those teams begin postseason play during the Division Series. The ALDS and NLDS both start Saturday, October 3. The League Championship Series follows before October reaches its biggest stage.

Which teams are in the MLB playoffs in 2026?

The American League sends six teams into October. Tampa Bay enters as the No. 1 seed. Cleveland holds the No. 2 seed behind them. Houston takes the No. 3 seed after winning its division. New York, Boston, and Chicago occupy Wild Card positions.

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The National League also sends six teams forward. Milwaukee holds the No. 1 seed after winning the Central. Los Angeles takes No. 2 after winning the West. Atlanta holds the No. 3 seed after claiming the East. San Diego, Chicago, and Philadelphia complete the Wild Card field.

What is the MLB Playoffs 2026 Bracket?

The American League bracket starts with two Wild Card battles. No. 4 New York hosts No. 5 Boston. No. 3 Houston hosts No. 6 Chicago. Cleveland waits for the Houston-Chicago winner. Tampa Bay awaits the winner of New York-Boston.

The National League follows the same structure. No. 3 Atlanta hosts No. 6 Philadelphia. No. 4 San Diego hosts No. 5 Chicago. Los Angeles awaits Atlanta’s series winner. Milwaukee awaits San Diego’s series winner.

The two league winners eventually meet in October’s finale. Those championship participants remain TBD for now.

What are the MLB Playoffs 2026 Matchups and Schedule?

1. Wild Card Series

The Wild Card round begins Tuesday, September 29. Each matchup uses a best-of-three format. Every game carries elimination stakes for the lower seed.

New York hosts Boston at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. Game 2 follows Wednesday at the same time. A deciding Game 3 would arrive Thursday. Houston hosts Chicago at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday. Its second game follows Wednesday at 5 p.m. Game 3 would also take place Thursday.

Atlanta hosts Philadelphia Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. Game 2 follows Wednesday afternoon. A necessary Game 3 comes Thursday. San Diego hosts Chicago at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Game 2 follows Wednesday night. A third game would be played Thursday.

The schedule creates a packed opening day of the postseason. Four games unfold from afternoon through late night. Fans won’t have to wait until October.

2. Division Series

The Division Series begin Saturday, October 3. These series switch to a best-of-five format. The higher seeds host Games 1 and 2. They also host Game 5 when necessary.

The ALDS schedule runs through October 10. Games are scheduled for October 3, 5, 7, 8, and 10. Games four and five only happen when necessary.

The NLDS begins October 3 as well. Its schedule continues on October 4 and October 6. Potential Games 4 and 5 follow on October 7 and 9. That creates several possible elimination nights across both leagues.

3. League Championship Series

The NLCS starts Sunday, October 11. The ALCS begins Monday, October 12. Both championship series use a best-of-seven format.

The NLCS could run through October 19. Its potential Game 7 falls that Monday. The ALCS could continue through October 20. Its potential Game 7 arrives Tuesday night.

The higher seed receives the important home-field setup. Games 1 and 2 happen there. Games 6 and 7 also return there. Those final games only happen when necessary.

4. World Series

The World Series begins Friday, October 23. The championship matchup will remain TBD until October concludes. Game 1 belongs to the team with the better regular-season record. That team also hosts Game 2 at home.

Game 2 follows on Saturday, October 24. After that comes Monday’s Game 3. Game 4 takes place Tuesday, October 27. A necessary Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28. The series then gets a travel day before Game 6.

Game 6 is scheduled for Friday, October 30. It returns to the better-record team’s ballpark. That location matters if the series reaches six games. The same applies to a potential Game 7.

Game 7 is scheduled for Saturday, October 31. It would decide the championship if necessary. That means baseball could crown its champion on Halloween.

The World Series uses a 2-3-2 home-field format. The better regular-season record determines the advantage. Games 1 and 2 begin at that team’s home park. Games 3 through 5 shift to the opponent’s stadium. Games 6 and 7 return home, if required.

When is the 2026 World Series?

The 2026 World Series starts Friday, October 23. The earliest possible finish comes Tuesday, October 27. That happens if one team wins four straight games.

A longer series could continue through October 31. Game 5 is scheduled for October 28, if necessary. Game 6 follows on October 30, if necessary. Game 7 is scheduled for October 31, if necessary.

The final matchup remains undecided until both championship series finish. Home-field advantage belongs to the team with the better record. The schedule already leaves room for a dramatic final night. If seven games are needed, Halloween becomes baseball’s closing stage.

How does the MLB Playoffs 2026 Format Work?

The postseason features 12 teams across both leagues. Each league sends six teams into October. Three teams win divisions, while three earn Wild Cards.

The top two division winners receive Wild Card byes. The remaining teams play best-of-three Wild Card Series. Division Series then use best-of-five formats. Championship Series switch to best-of-seven. The World Series also requires four wins from seven games.

That structure makes every round progressively longer. The Wild Card round offers almost no margin. The Division Series demands sustained pitching and consistency. The championship rounds test teams across multiple cities. Then comes baseball’s final seven-game test.