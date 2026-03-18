What Is the World Baseball Classic 2026 Trophy Made of and How Much Is It Actually Worth? All You Need to Know

The World Baseball Classic trophy is one of the most striking pieces of craftsmanship in the world of sports. But the value of the trophy goes beyond its appearance. Before we find out if it looks better in the hands of Aaron Judge or Salvador Perez, here’s everything about the WBC 2026 trophy.

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Who Makes the WBC Trophy and How Long Did It Take?

Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. is the one behind the craftsmanship. Yes, the same jeweller credited for the NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy, one of the most unique pieces of art associated with sports. They have also crafted the first world championship baseball trophy in 1888.

Other MLB awards, like the ALCS and NLCS trophies, League MVP Trophies, and Home Run Derby Trophy, are also crafted by them. Tiffany & Co. has been in charge of making the WBC trophy since the inaugural edition of the tournament.

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It took nearly 200 hours of skilled labor to produce it. However, in calendar time, the master silversmiths require close to four and a half months to complete the work.

What Is the World Baseball Classic Trophy Actually Made Of?

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Sterling silver and 24-carat gold are the two most prestigious metals on earth. The jeweler combines the two in a single piece to make the WBC trophy.

The four-tier pedestal and the four sloping boards of the trophy are made of silver with 0.925 purity. The central ball is the main focus of the trophy. It represents the earth and is made of pure gold.

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However, this is the current design of the trophy that was introduced before the 2023 edition of the tournament. Earlier trophies were made with sterling silver only.

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How Much Is the World Baseball Classic Trophy Worth?

The actual worth of the WBC trophy is not publicly confirmed. There has been no insurance valuation. And no auction estimation was done either. However, the trophy weighs over 25 lbs. And it stands around 24 inches tall.

In comparison, the Vince Lombardi Trophy is made of only Sterling silver, and it weighs approximately 7 lbs. It’s also shorter than the WBC trophy by 3 inches.

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And just to give you an idea, the Lombardi trophy is valued at somewhere around $50,000. However, the actual worth of the World Baseball Classic trophy isn’t measured by the value of the material or craftsmanship. It is measured through the blood and sweat of the players who earn it.

Does the Winning Team Actually Keep the WBC Trophy or Get a Replica?

In case of some global tournaments, the governing body keeps the original trophy. The FIFA World Club is one prime example. But that isn’t the case for the World Baseball Classic. The governing body hands over the original trophy to the champion. It is then kept on display by the nation only. Both the USA and Japan have their respective trophies on display in their Baseball Halls of Fame.

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While Japan has missed its chance of winning the trophy for the fourth time, we might get a new champion this year. That is, if Venezuela manages to beat the tournament favorites. Otherwise, it would be Aaron Judge and co. winning the prestigious World Baseball Classic trophy for America a second time.