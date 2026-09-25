“What Is This, Daddy Ball”: MLB Analyst Rips Into 23YO’s Family Over Potential Involvement In Red Sox Trade

Marcelo Mayer was supposed to be Boston’s future. The Red Sox took him No. 4 overall in 2021, handed him a $6.66 million signing bonus, and built him up as a cornerstone. Instead, his Boston run ended with an August 3 trade to the Giants while he was injured. But this was not just a baseball move. Mayer and his family reportedly became open to an exit, and Boston’s ruthless fan culture appears to have played a major role.

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The intensity of Red Sox Nation is not everyone’s cup of tea, and recent reports about Marcelo Mayer’s trade only underscore that. A San Francisco Chronicle report by Susan Slusser revealed that Mayer and his family had grown frustrated in Boston and let the Red Sox front office know they would be comfortable with a trade. That level of family involvement has raised eyebrows, and former MLB catcher AJ Pierzynski is among those questioning it.

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“…didn’t it say in there the parents were talking to the front office of Boston, saying, ‘We would like a trade?’ What is this, daddy ball? Enrique…said the family was talking to the front office,” said a bewildered Pierzynski on Foul Territory.

“This is the big leagues; you gotta perform. He got traded because he wasn’t performing, and yeah, well, maybe he’ll do better. Maybe he couldn’t handle the big city of Boston. I don’t know. I’ve never heard anybody talk like this as a parent, and the fact that they interviewed a parent and he’s giving quotes like this is also crazy to me,” Pierzynski added.

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Red Sox fans branded Mayer as fragile because of his injury history. But that label ignored some important context: three of his injuries happened on the field, while two others were attributed to overwork.

In 2023, while playing for High-A Greenville, Mayer tripped while running the bases and landed hard on his left shoulder. He later tried to play through the injury for months before being shut down. His rookie season in 2025 ended after Mayer snapped his wrist while taking a swing. Cortisone injections did not work, and Mayer underwent season-ending surgery.

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“Marcelo got a cortisone shot to be ready to come back a month and a half early to help the team in the playoffs, and then he gets the rap he doesn’t play in pain?” defended Enrique Mayer, per the San Francisco Chronicle. “That couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Mayer was also injured when Boston traded him, dealing with a forearm stress reaction. He had fouled a ball off his foot in June, and that issue resurfaced during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, delaying his Giants debut. Despite impressing in the minors, Mayer went hitless in his first series as a Giants player against the Minnesota Twins.

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This season, Mayer hit .220 with three homers, 22 RBI, and 16 walks for the Boston Red Sox. The underwhelming numbers did not help his standing with Boston fans. According to the Chronicle, fans yelled at him to “Go back to Cali!” while he stood in the on-deck circle, and Mayer eventually shut down his social media accounts after receiving threats. The fan criticism became so intense that Craig Breslow went on The Greg Hill Show to address rumors surrounding Mayer and Roman Anthony.

Hence, Mayer and his family wanted a trade, and when it went through, they were happy, understandably so. According to Enrique, he jumped 30 feet in the air with happiness.

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“In Boston, if you’re going well, you’re a god, and if you’re struggling, they’re going to tear you apart,” Enrique Mayer told the San Francisco Chronicle. “He didn’t come out as hot this year, and the fans thought he didn’t care — that’s the most ridiculous thing to say about a major-league baseball player. People don’t know the sacrifices and work it takes just to get there. But he got a bad rap, and if you get a little bit of one in Boston, it just snowballs.”

While the Giants may prove to be a better fit for Mayer, the trade itself is not the most surprising part. It is how involved his family appears to have been in the conversation surrounding his future.