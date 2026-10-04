What Is Tyler Glasnow’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Los Angeles Dodgers and Career Earnings

On September 24, 2026, Tyler Glasnow entered the Dodger Stadium pitcher’s box just as the regular season was coming to an end and the playoffs were nearing. The 6-foot-8 right-hander worked himself into a no-hitter before giving up a hit to Ethan Salas in the sixth inning, while recording a career-high 11 strikeouts against the Padres.

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Despite the loss, Glasnow’s performance served the Los Angeles team well in their final preparation before the playoffs: 6.1 innings pitched, three runs allowed, and over 10 strikeouts. This showed that when Glasnow is healthy, there aren’t many arms better than his. And this performance reminded the Dodgers once again why they are paying him so much money. So, without further ado, let’s dive deep to learn more about his net worth.

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What is Tyler Glasnow’s Net Worth?

According to MARCA, Tyler Glasnow’s net worth is estimated at between $7 million and $ 10 million as of 2026. That might sound low for a guy pulling in over $30 million a year, but it’s important to remember that he didn’t start making real money until relatively recently.

His early years in Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay were marked by injuries and inconsistency, and his first arbitration deals were modest by MLB standards. The big paydays are still rolling in, so expect that number to climb fast over the next few seasons.

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Imago November 24, 2013 – Port Charlotte, Florida, U.S. – Tyler Glasnow (20) runs through a drill during the Tampa Bay Rays first full-squad spring training workout at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. MLB Baseball Herren USA 2019: Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training – ZUMAbad_ 89461295st Copyright: xTailyrxIrvinex

Tyler Glasnow’s Contract Breakdown

Glasnow currently has a five-year, $136.5 million contract, signed in December 2023, shortly after his move from the Tampa Bay team to the Los Angeles team. His contract has a $10 million signing bonus and runs through 2027, with a $ 30 million club option for 2028, which would be reduced to a $21.5 million player option if the Dodgers fail to exercise their right on the club option. The pitcher earns a salary worth $60 million in the next two years alone.

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What is Tyler Glasnow’s Salary?

For the 2026 season, Glasnow is earning a base salary of $30 million, with a total payroll hit of $32.5 million when you factor in his signing bonus. That makes him the second-highest-paid player on the Dodgers’ roster, behind only Blake Snell, and one of the highest-paid pitchers in all of baseball. His average annual salary on the extension comes out to $27.3 million, which is a bargain if he stays healthy and a headache if he doesn’t. The Dodgers knew the risk when they signed the deal. They also knew the upside. So far, they’ve gotten a mix of both.

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Tyler Glasnow’s Career Earnings

Through 2026, Glasnow’s career earnings have surpassed $75 million, according to Spotrac. That figure includes his early arbitration years with the Pirates and Rays, his two-year, $30.35 million arbitration extension with Tampa Bay, and his current Dodgers deal. By the time his contract runs out after the 2028 season, assuming the option is exercised, he’ll have pocketed well over $130 million in on-field salary alone. Not bad for a fifth-round pick who was once seen as a raw project with control issues.

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A Look at Tyler Glasnow’s College and Professional Career

Glasnow never pitched an inning of college baseball. Selected in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of William S. Hart High School in Santa Clarita, California, he signed instead of heading to campus. He worked his way up the minor leagues with a reputation as a strikeout machine who walked a lot of guys, and made his MLB debut with the Pirates in July 2016.

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And he was traded to Tampa Bay in the Chris Archer trade in 2018, and that’s where his career really took off. He went 1-4 with a 1.78 ERA in 12 starts before injuries derailed his 2019 season. He was an All-Star snub in 2021, then missed most of 2022 and 2023 due to various arm problems.

In three seasons with the Dodgers, Glasnow has made 43 starts, posting a 3.42 ERA and 296 strikeouts over 242 1/3 innings. He has two World Series rings and his first All-Star selection. When he’s on, he’s one of the unhittable pitchers in the National League.

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A Look at Tyler Glasnow’s Brand Endorsements

Glasnow’s endorsement portfolio isn’t as massive as some of his teammates’, but it’s growing. In April 2026, he announced a partnership with Wolf and Shepherd, a footwear brand that makes athletic-inspired dress shoes. The brand rolled out the welcome mat with a post that read, “Introducing Tyler Glasnow, one of the best in the game, known for making it look easy, on the mound and everywhere else. Built for long days, constant movement, and showing up sharp without overthinking it.”

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He’s also got a deal with Wasserman, one of the biggest sports agencies in the business, which handles his marketing and representation. Moving to Los Angeles has clearly helped his marketability. When you pitch for the Dodgers, people pay attention.

Tyler Glasnow’s House and Cars

Back in 2023, while he was still with the Rays, Glasnow dropped $2.35 million on a four-bedroom, 4.5-bath waterfront townhome on Harbor Island in Tampa. The 3,938-square-foot property sits in a gated community and comes with marble floors, a pool and spa, and a private dock with a boat lift. He hasn’t made any splashy real estate moves in Los Angeles yet, at least not publicly. As for cars, there’s no documented collection to speak of. Glasnow keeps that part of his life low-key.

Glasnow heads into the 2026 postseason with a 3.53 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP across 13 starts, numbers that don’t jump off the page until you remember he missed time with a back injury earlier in the year. But the last two starts tell a different story. Back-to-back double-digit strikeout performances, including that near no-hitter against San Diego, suggest he’s rounding into form at exactly the right time.

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The Dodgers are chasing a third straight championship, and Glasnow is a big part of that push. He’s slated to get some extra rest before a potential NLDS start. If he can stay healthy and keep that rhythm going, the Dodgers might just get the version of Tyler Glasnow they paid all that money for. And if they do, his net worth won’t stay in the single-digit millions for long.