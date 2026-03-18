What is WBC 2026 Pitching Limit and Extra Innings Rules Explained? Everything You Need to Know

While the World Baseball Classic is considered the global face of baseball, it is not just an international version of MLB. There are still some rules that differ between MLB and WBC. And with the WBC designed as a short-term tournament and not a 162-game event like MLB, a few rules are tweaked to match the short-term intensity and urgency. So, here is everything you need to know about the unique rules followed in the WBC.

How Many Pitches Can a WBC Starter Throw and Does the Limit Change Per Round?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The first difference between WBC and MLB is the number of pitches one starter can throw. In the World Baseball Classic, pitch count per starter increases after every round. For example, in the Pool play round, starters are limited to 65 pitches per game. Then in the quarterfinals, starters are limited to 80 pitches, and in the semifinals and finals, 95 pitches are allocated per starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The view of limiting the pitch count is to ensure workload management and protect the arms. Considering most of the players are taking a break from their usual MLB schedule, the WBC intends to offer maximum relief for them. In MLB, there’s no pitch count limit for the starters, and in normal cases, they throw about 90-110 pitches per game.

Why Does the WBC Have a Pitch Limit?

ADVERTISEMENT

While the players get the chance to represent their home country in the WBC, unlike in MLB, MLB still holds most importance when it comes to baseball. There are examples like Cody Bellinger and Roki Sasaki who gave a miss to the World Baseball Classic to prioritize their MLB duties. So, just as the players are coming out of their spring training to participate in the WBC, they need to preserve their arms.

For starters, throwing 90+ pitches in a game could jeopardize their arm just when the regular season starts after the WBC. Hence, to ensure that the pitchers get the chance to represent their home country without hampering their MLB workload, a pitch count is placed. These rules also help to manage early-season fatigue and satisfy club demands for player safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is the Ghost Runner Rule and Does the WBC Use It in Extra Innings?

The WBC is following a ghost runner rule, which places an automatic runner at second base at the start of the 10th inning if there’s a game in progress. The same rule is also followed in MLB, but only in the regular season. Postseason games are barred from this rule. However, in the WBC, the ghost runner rule is followed in the entire tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this case, the player who made the last out in the previous inning for one team would be the ghost runner in the extra inning. The objective of having a ghost runner is to prevent long games and ensure proper workload management for the pitchers. And especially in the WBC, it is challenging for the teams to continue with a few extra innings as games are sandwiched within a few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Does the WBC Use the Ghost Runner Rule Even in the Final, While MLB Drops It in the Playoffs?

While MLB doesn’t follow the ghost runner rule in the playoffs, the WBC has the same in the finals because of the time constraint. In the case of WBC, players need to get back to their spring training schedule just after the WBC finals, unlike the MLB postseason, where the players have a long vacation ahead. So, teams in the WBC finals still could not afford to extend the game to an exceptionally long time.

With the ghost runner even in the finals, the WBC final is expected to be completed by the stipulated time, and the pitchers’ workload could be properly managed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is There a Pitch Clock in the World Baseball Classics 2026?

This is the first time that the WBC is using a pitch clock in the tournament. Again, the objective of using a pitch clock is to match the short-term intensity of the WBC, not to lengthen the game beyond the stipulated time.

In the WBC, the same pitch clock rule followed in MLB is implemented. Pitchers have a 15-second buffer to throw to the batters if the bases are empty. And when there is at least one runner on base, pitchers have 18 seconds to throw across the home plate. And the pitch clock applies to the batters as well. In both the WBC and MLB, the next batter has to be in the batter’s box within 8 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, a few rules in the WBC match MLB, while others are tweaked to reflect the short-term intensity of the WBC.