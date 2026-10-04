What Is Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Net Worth in 2026? Contract, Career Earnings, Lifestyle and More

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has come a long way from pitching in Japan to becoming one of baseball’s highest-paid stars in Los Angeles. The Dodgers ace is now in the third season of his $325 million contract, while a growing portfolio of Japanese and American brand partnerships adds another stream of income. With his MLB earnings and off-field ventures continuing to grow, just how much is Yoshinobu Yamamoto worth in 2026?

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What is Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s net worth is approximately $40 million as of2026. The biggest piece of his financial picture is obviously his Dodgers contract. Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million deal in December 2023, with $325 million guaranteed and a $50 million signing bonus. The contract carries an average annual value of about $27.08 million.

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Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Contract Breakdown

Yamamoto’s Dodgers contract runs through the 2035 season, with player opt-outs after the 2029 and 2031 seasons. His $50 million signing bonus was paid in two installments in 2024, giving him a huge first-year cash haul before his regular salary starts climbing.

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Spotrac’s contract data shows $77 million in cumulative Dodgers cash compensation through the 2026 season. From 2027 onward, Yamamoto’s annual cash salary rises to $26 million through 2029 before the contract structure changes again.

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Year Team Base Salary Bonus Cash Total 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers $5M $50M signing bonus $55M 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers $10M — $10M 2026 Los Angeles Dodgers $12M — $12M 2027 Los Angeles Dodgers $26M — $26M 2028 Los Angeles Dodgers $26M — $26M 2029 Los Angeles Dodgers $26M — $26M

What is Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Salary?

Yamamoto’s 2026 base salary is $12 million, according to Spotrac. His payroll salary is listed at $20.33 million because the $50 million signing bonus is spread across the contract for accounting purposes. His average annual value remains $27.08 million.

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That creates an interesting gap between the money Yamamoto actually receives in a particular season and the figure counted toward the Dodgers’ payroll calculations.

For context, Yamamoto’s salary in Japan rose dramatically before his MLB move. His estimated Orix salary climbed from ¥500,000 in 2017 to ¥650 million in 2023, his final NPB season.

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Team Year Salary Bonuses Dodgers 2024 $5M $50M signing bonus Dodgers 2025 $10M — Dodgers 2026 $12M — Dodgers 2027 $26M — Dodgers 2028 $26M — Dodgers 2029 $26M —

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Career Earnings

Yamamoto’s professional playing earnings have already crossed a significant threshold. His estimated Orix salaries from 2017 through 2023 totaled ¥1.313 billion, according to Japanese salary records. At the September 23, 2026 exchange rate of roughly ¥157.3 per U.S. dollar, that is about $8.3 million.

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Spotrac lists $65 million in MLB cash earnings through 2025 and a scheduled $12 million cash payment for 2026, taking his Dodgers cash compensation to $77 million through 2026. That puts his documented playing compensation from NPB and MLB at roughly $85 million in gross terms, before taxes, agent fees and other expenses.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s College and Professional Career

Yamamoto did not attend college before turning professional. He attended Miyakonojo High School and was selected by the Orix Buffaloes in the fourth round of the 2016 NPB Draft. He made his NPB debut in 2017 and developed into one of Japan’s dominant pitchers.

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His Orix career included three straight Triple Crowns and a run of dominant seasons that made him one of the most coveted international free agents in baseball. The Dodgers eventually won the bidding and signed him to the record-setting $325 million deal.

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The move has worked out spectacularly on the field. Yamamoto helped Los Angeles win the 2024 and 2025 World Series, and he was named 2025 World Series MVP after going 5-1 with a 1.45 ERA during the postseason. He entered the 2026 season with a 19-10 record and 2.66 ERA across his first 48 Dodgers starts.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Brand Endorsements

Yamamoto’s commercial portfolio stretches across Japan and the United States. Sato Pharmaceutical made him a Yunker brand ambassador in January 2025, and the partnership continued into 2026 with advertisements featuring Yamamoto alongside Ichiro Suzuki.

He has also worked with Samty Holdings, bitbank, and Asahi, plus Sapporo Beer. In March 2026, Sapporo launched a new Yamamoto campaign called “GET A STAR YOSHINOBU.”

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Brand Year Samty 2024 bitbank 2024 Yunker 2025 Asahi Super Dry 2025 Sapporo Black Label 2026 Converse 2026 UNDEFEATED 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s House and Cars

Yamamoto has certainly put some of his MLB wealth into real estate. In June 2025, he reportedly purchased a $21 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills. The roughly 11,000-square-foot property has seven bedrooms, an eight-car temperature-controlled garage, an infinity pool, a home theater, and a 1,000-square-foot wellness center.

The property later made headlines after an attempted burglary in July 2025. The Los Angeles Times reported that public records indicated the home belonged to Yamamoto.

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His car history is less extensively documented. Japanese reports previously linked Yamamoto to a Mercedes-AMG GLE43 4MATIC and a Toyota Alphard 3.5 Executive Lounge S during his Orix years. Current ownership of those vehicles has not been independently confirmed.

Yamamoto’s financial story is still in its early innings. The $325 million Dodgers contract gives him a massive guaranteed earnings base through 2035, and his growing endorsement portfolio adds another layer to his income. With his MLB earnings already climbing into the tens of millions and a $21 million Los Angeles home to his name, the Japanese ace has turned his remarkable pitching career into a substantial fortune.