“What the Hell Are You Talking”: Brewers’ Manager’s Latest Remarks on Dodgers’ ‘Hall of Famers’ Draw Backlash

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers in four NLCS games. The Brewers outmatched the back-to-back World Series champions in every aspect and put a stop to their quest for a World Series three-peat. Following their victory in Game 4, skipper Pat Murphy took a dig at the Dodgers players during a post-game media interaction. Murphy’s remarks were not well received among the Dodgers’ fanbase, and an analyst has called him out on it.

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“I think it was lame in the sense that, I mean, they have ‘Hall of Famers’; we have Hall of Gamers.’ No, the Dodgers literally have Hall of Famers that are also Gamers. What, Freddie Freeman’s not a Gamer? Freddie Freeman’s literally a World Series MVP. What the hell are you even talking about? He’s not a Gamer? He played with like one ankle and hit a walk-off Grand Slam,” said Doug McKain on Dodgers Nation.

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Murphy’s comments caused McKain to wonder why the Dodgers’ previous postseason performers were being overlooked. Alongside Freddie Freeman, McKain highlighted the performances of Kike Hernandez, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to dismiss Murphy’s claims.

He pointed out Freeman’s performance in the 2024 World Series, when the first baseman played through an ankle injury and hit a walk-off grand slam against the New York Yankees.

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Kike Hernandez has also cemented his position as a clutch performer in the postseason. He hit his 17th playoff homer against Chris Sale to help the Dodgers win NLDS Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves.

As for Ohtani and Yamamoto, the two Japanese have been a driving force in the Dodgers’ success. Yamamoto was named the 2025 World Series MVP after helping Los Angeles defeat the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games. His performances included a complete-game victory in Game 2 and another 6-inning game in Game 6, before he returned in relief during the decisive Game 7.

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Last season in Game 3, Ohtani went 4-for-4 with 2 home runs, 2 doubles, and 5 walks, reaching base 9 times in an 18-inning marathon against the Toronto Blue Jays.

While the players’ contribution extends beyond the few numbers mentioned here, it shows that the Dodgers’ roster is not lacking ‘gamers’ either. The Brewers won because of their success with the small-ball strategy and a talented roster, despite the low payroll.

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After Murphy took over as the Brewers’ manager in 2024, he has helped the team to improve steadily. Their regular season record has also improved each year: 93 wins in 2024, 97 wins in 2025, and 103 wins in 2026. After a Wild Card and NLCS exit in the last two seasons, the Brewers are now taking their small ball game and talent to the World Series.

The Dodgers swept the Brewers last season in the NLCS. This year, Milwaukee got back at the team, after eliminating the Dodgers this year.

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Following their victory, Murphy reportedly said, “They may have a bunch of Hall of Famers, but we have a bunch of gamers. And the gamers won this week.”

According to MLB, the Brewers are the only baseball team to sweep the Dodgers, despite trailing in all four games of the championship series. They prevailed over a star-studded roster of Betts, Ohtani, Tarik Skubal, and Blake Snell. All MVPs and Cy Young Award winners. They are also set to be future Hall of Famers as well.

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However, it is a little early for us to tell whether the Brewers have a potential Hall of Famer on their roster as well. Christian Yelich (34), backup catcher Gary Sánchez (33), and first baseman Jake Bauers (31) are the only players who are in their thirties. They also have the youngest pitching staff in MLB. So while they are already the ‘gamers’ that Murphy has claimed them to be, the Brewers players have plenty of time to earn Hall of Fame eligibility.

For now, the Brewers will focus on securing their first World Series since 1982 while the Dodgers gear up for the next season.