Where to Watch Dodgers vs Blue Jays World Series Game 7: TV, Streaming, Times & Channels in US and Canada

The Los Angeles Dodgers have forced a Game 7 after that heart-stopping Game 6, when Kike Hernandez and Miguel Rojas made an amazing double play to stop Toronto’s comeback in the ninth inning. Everything is at stake tonight at Rogers Centre.

Toronto needs this win to win their first championship since their back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993. The Dodgers, on the other hand, are trying to make history of their own. If they win tonight, they will be the only team this century to win the World Series twice, joining the Yankees dynasty of the late 1990s.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays: Game 7 start time and schedule

The 2025 World Series Game 7 starts at 8:00 p.m. ET, which is 5:00 p.m. for people on the West Coast. The Dodgers and Blue Jays are heading into the ultimate showdown. The Rogers Centre in Toronto is where baseball’s biggest moment will unfold. One team wins, and the other team goes home with nothing. This is what it all comes down to.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays: Game 7 TV channels for U.S. viewers

Want to see Game 7 tonight? FOX covers it all. This Saturday, November 1, FOX will show the Dodgers-Blue Jays game only in the United States. No cable?

Just get a digital antenna and tune in to your local FOX station for free. You don’t need a subscription to watch baseball history unfold tonight, no matter if you’re a Dodgers fan or a Toronto fan.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays: Game 7 TV channels for Canadian viewers

You have options for tonight’s Game 7, too, Canadian fans. You won’t miss a single pitch of what could be Toronto’s historic moment because Sportsnet is showing the Blue Jays-Dodgers finale. TVA Sports also has the coverage.

No matter what, Canada can experience the nail-biting championship game, too.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays: Game 7 streaming options in the U.S.

Streaming Game 7 in the United States? Fubo has you covered. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Blue Jays will play each other at Rogers Centre at 8 p.m. ET tonight. You can watch every minute of the game live. Just tune in to Fubo and you’re good to go. This is the best winner-takes-all baseball there is.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays: Game 7 streaming options in Canada and internationally

Canadian fans can watch every pitch on Sportsnet because they have the rights to all English-language coverage of the World Series. It’s the place to be for Game 7 tonight. Watching from a different place? MLB.TV streams the game all over the world. If you’re in India, you can watch the broadcast on FanCode; for Japan, it’s NHK G, NHK BS, SpoTV Now, JSports, and the list goes on.